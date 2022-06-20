Oklahoma International Dance Festival Set For July

Oklahoma International Dance Festival returns for its second in-person dance intensive since its inception in 2020. The Festival, which will run from July 17 to 31 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, OK, was formed to educate, enrich, and entertain through the highest quality of dance.

Austin Hartel, founder/director, states: "My desire to create a festival to bring in teachers from all over the world came about because the location of a dancer should not limit the access to greatness.......We are excited to provide a safe environment with a unique opportunity here in the great state of Oklahoma."

Teaching Faculty: Chelsea Ainsworth, Sonia Dawkins, Ada Gonzalez, Vincent Gros, Richard Move, Sherone Price, Khalid Abdul N'Faly Saleem, Margo Sappington, Jessica Smith

Films: BloodWork - The Ana Mendieta Story GIMP - THE DOCUMENTARY, by Heidi Latsky Richard Move will lead film screenings and panel discussions

Performances: Dual Rivet, directed by Jessica Smith and Chelsea Ainsworth.

Funding for the Festival is provided by the Kirkpatrick Foundation, Oklahoma Humanities (OH), Allied Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Hartland.

About Oklahoma Humanities: Oklahoma Humanities (OH) is an independent, nonprofit organization whose mission is to strengthen communities by helping Oklahomans learn about the human experience, understanding new perspectives, and participate knowledgeably in civic life through humanities disciplines such as history, literature, film studies, art criticism, and philosophy. As the state partner for the National Endowment for the Humanities, OH provides a free educational magazine, Smithsonian Institution exhibits, reading and discussion groups, and other cultural opportunities for Oklahomans of all ages. OH engages people in their own communities, stimulating discussion and helping them explore the wider world of human experience.