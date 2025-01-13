OKLAHOMA! Comes to the Lyric Theatre This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Official State Theatre of Oklahoma will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA! Custom-created for Oklahoma audiences, Lyric’s production will be enjoyed by thousands of fans eager to see the return of Lyric’s official state production! Performances run July 29-August 3.

Enjoy your favorite characters, including Curly, a charming, proud cowboy, and Laurey, a headstrong farm girl, in this high-spirited musical where true love unfolds amidst the comical adventures of Ado Annie and Will Parker, capturing the essence of hope, determination, and the promise of a new land.

Featuring all your favorite songs, including “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “People Will Say We’re in Love,” “I Cain’t Say No!” and Oklahoma’s official state song, “Oklahoma!”.

Comments