OKLAHOMA! Comes to the Lyric Theatre This Summer

Performances run July 29-August 3.

By: Jan. 13, 2025
OKLAHOMA! Comes to the Lyric Theatre This Summer Image
The Official State Theatre of Oklahoma will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA! Custom-created for Oklahoma audiences, Lyric’s production will be enjoyed by thousands of fans eager to see the return of Lyric’s official state production! Performances run July 29-August 3.

Enjoy your favorite characters, including Curly, a charming, proud cowboy, and Laurey, a headstrong farm girl, in this high-spirited musical where true love unfolds amidst the comical adventures of Ado Annie and Will Parker, capturing the essence of hope, determination, and the promise of a new land.

Featuring all your favorite songs, including “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “People Will Say We’re in Love,” “I Cain’t Say No!” and Oklahoma’s official state song, “Oklahoma!”.




