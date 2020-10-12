OKC Civic Center Reopens With Oklahoma City Philharmonic Classics 1: 'Celebrating the Americas'

The concert takes place on Saturday, October 17.

OKC Civic Center will reopen with Oklahoma City Philharmonic Classics 1: 'Celebrating the Americas.'

The concert takes place on Saturday, October 17. Get tickets here.

Program:

Gregory Lee, violin

Carlos Simon: This Land

Piazzolla: The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

Golijov: Last Round

Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing Suite, op. 11

OKCPHIL's 2020-21 (re)IMAGINE(d) season incorporates an energizing 60-minute program presented without an intermission, a socially distanced setting both on and off stage, and paperless tickets and program books to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Learn more about all upcoming performances at https://www.okcphil.org/.

