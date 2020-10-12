OKC Civic Center Reopens With Oklahoma City Philharmonic Classics 1: 'Celebrating the Americas'
The concert takes place on Saturday, October 17. Get tickets here.
Program:
Gregory Lee, violin
Carlos Simon: This Land
Piazzolla: The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires
Golijov: Last Round
Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing Suite, op. 11
