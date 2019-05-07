NEWSIES Comes to Lyric At The Civic Center This Summer!

Now is the time to seize the day because Disney's NEWSIES is coming to Lyric at the Civic Center in Oklahoma from July 9 to 14, 2019.

Incredible dancing and rousing anthems Raise the Roof in this thrilling story of the New York City Newsboy Strike of 1899. A spirited crew of rag-tag orphans "Seize the Day" and win the hearts of a nation in this unforgettable Disney musical. Great fun for the entire family!

For tickets and more information, please visit https://lyrictheatreokc.com/shows/newsies/





