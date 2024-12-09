MOTHER ROAD Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Regional Premiere of Mother Road is coming to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma next year. Acclaimed Mexican American playwright Octavio Solis creates an unforgettable story for the 21st century and a timely, worthy successor to John Steinbeck’s epic The Grapes of Wrath.

Set almost 90 years after the Joad family’s journey west, William Joad believes he is the family’s sole descendant with no heir to pass the family’s original Oklahoma farm on to – until he discovers Martín Jode, a young Mexican American migrant worker who is descended from Steinbeck’s character Tom Joad. In a reversal of the family’s original journey, William and Martín embark on an epic trip, taking Route 66, the Mother Road, from California back to Oklahoma while forming an unexpected bond along the way.

With folk-inspired music and poetry woven through the scenes by a chorus of characters they meet along the way, Mother Road reveals family mysteries and answers to long-forgotten questions in what San Francisco’s Theatre Eddys proclaims “…a must-see!” *In collaboration with Oklahoma City University.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More