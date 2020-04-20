Lyric Theatre Outlines Future Production Schedule As A Result Of Ongoing Health Climate

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma has announced it is postponing its remaining 2020 regular season programming to next year.

Lyric at the Plaza productions of the world premiere Native American Musical DISTANT THUNDER and the jukebox musical comedy HEAD OVER HEELS will move to Spring 2021 and Fall 2021, respectively. Civic Center Music Hall productions of family-favorite Roald Dahl's MATILDA, the hit musical GREASE and the spectacular Tony-Award winning KINKY BOOTS now will be staged in Summer 2021.

"With so much uncertainty facing the world today, telling stories through the arts has become even more essential," said Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. "While we live by the motto of 'The show must go on', right now, we respectfully ask our patrons to share an intermission with us."

Lyric's 2021 Premier season will feature:

· DISTANT THUNDER (March 31-April 18, 2021), Plaza Theatre

· Roald Dahl's MATILDA (June 22-27, 2021), Civic Center

· GREASE (July 6-11, 2021), Civic Center

· KINKY BOOTS (July 20-25, 2021), Civic Center

· HEAD OVER HEELS (September 22-October 10, 2021), Plaza Theatre

The decision to postpone these shows to next year is unprecedented in Lyric Theatre's history. The summer season welcomes more than 23,000 patrons, and ticket sales account for a significant majority of Lyric's operating budget.

Lyric's Box Office Team is working throughout this time to process and implement the next steps. Current ticket holders' tickets will automatically transfer to the new run dates, and new tickets will be mailed in early 2021. Those with questions can call the Box Office at (405) 524-9312, Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"We look forward to welcoming you back to Lyric Theatre, where you may continue to experience the joy, majesty, heart and hope our Oklahoma-created productions bring to audiences at each and every performance," Baron said.





