Lyric Theatre Of Oklahoma Moves HEAD OVER HEELS To April

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is postponing the opening of its first indoor production of the 2022 season - Head Over Heels - to April 13. The decision was made due to the highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant, along with anticipated staffing shortages related to the status of the pandemic.

"We continue to evaluate our programming schedule and prioritize the health of our audience, artists, staff and volunteers," said Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. "Fortunately, we had the month of April set aside to reschedule the Plaza Theatre run of Head Over Heels in case there was a winter COVID surge. Our 2022 season will continue as planned with the world-premiere musical, Distant Thunder, opening outside at the First Americans Museum on March 23, followed by the indoor production of Head Over Heels, now opening April 13. Thank you to everyone in Oklahoma for making this adjustment during this challenging time for all of us. We look forward to seeing you soon as we continue to produce safe, live theatre for all."

Subscribers and single-ticket holders will receive new tickets from the Lyric Box Office, which will honor their preferred day of week attendance and reserved seating. New dates for the three-week run will be April 13-30 at the Plaza Theatre, 1725 NW 16 St.

Head Over Heels, features music by the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees - The Go-Go's! In a fearlessly fresh, new musical mash-up of posh and pop, this unpredictable romantic comedy follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom and fall in love. This laugh-out-loud poetic adventure of comical courtship is made fantastical with the iconic pop music of 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go's, and features hit songs like "We Got the Beat," "Mad About You" and "Vacation." The new 90-minute version created by Lyric Theatre will be directed by Michael Baron, choreographed by Amy Reynolds Reed, music direction by Reagan Casteel, and a fabulously fun Route 66 landmark-inspired scenic design by Deb Sivigney.

