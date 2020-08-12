Lawton Community Theatre Presents THE LION KING JR.

The show is part of the theatre's Summer Camp Showcase.

Lawton Community Theatre presents its Summer Camp Showcase of The Lion King Jr.

The Lion King JR. tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as a king. Along the way, the young lion encounters a colorful cast of characters, including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon, and loveable warthog Pumbaa.

Learn more and get tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-lion-king-jr-summer-camp-showcase-tickets-115780377225.

