Lawton Community Theatre Announces Two Upcoming Streaming Productions

The Lawton Community Theatre has announced two upcoming productions, to be streamed at dates to be announced. The season includes The Last Five Years and The Rainbow Fish Musical. Learn more at https://lawtoncommunitytheatre.com/show-schedule/.

The Last Five Years

Opens: Streaming dates to be announced

Directed by: Chance Harmon

"The Last Five Years" is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical about two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The show's unconventional structure consists of Cathy, the woman, telling her story backwards while Jamie, the man, tells his story chronologically; the two characters only meet once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. "The Last Five Years" features Bryson Petersen and Mikki Hankins and directed by Chance Harmon.

The Rainbow Fish Musical

Opens: Streaming dates to be announced

Directed by: Mikki Hankins

"The Rainbow Fish Musical" is based on the international bestseller and award-winning book "The Rainbow Fish" and its message of friendship and belonging. With shiny, multi-colored scales, Rainbow Fish is the most beautiful fish in all of the ocean, and the only one of their kind. But when Rainbow Fish refuses to share their vibrant, shimmering scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. Unhappy that no one adores them anymore, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus, who helps them learn that it's far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful.

"The Rainbow Fish Musical" production is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, which receives support from the State of Oklahoma and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional support comes from the McMahon Auditorium Authority, Lawton Community Theatre, the City of Lawton, and the Lawton Arts & Humanities Council.

Click here for more information and the cast list for "The Rainbow Fish Musical."