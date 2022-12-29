KINKY BOOTS Comes to Theatre Tulsa in 2023

Kinky Boots comes to Theatre Tulsa next year! Performances run April 28 - May 7, 2023.

Kick Up Your Heels! The dazzling story of a struggling factory owner and an ambitious entertainer who creates a line of stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen!

The musical features a book by Harvey Fierstein with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper.

Theatre Tulsa, Oklahoma's oldest and largest not-for-profit theater, is known for the quality of its productions, the strength of its artistic leadership, and the excellence of its educational programs.

Theatre Tulsa inspires audiences with its productions of classic and modern works, while creating opportunities for local artists to create, perform, and succeed.

By dedicating itself to three key values - Quality, Community, and Love of Theatre - Theatre Tulsa seeks to be the premiere theatre company in Tulsa, building productions and programs that make an essential contribution to the quality of life in our city.