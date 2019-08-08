FROST/NIXON to Play at Lyric Theatre Of Oklahoma

Peter Morgan's drama, Frost/Nixon, will play at the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Sept. 4-22.

When British talk-show host David Frost has become a laughingstock, he tries to resurrect his career by hosting a series of in-depth interviews with Richard Nixon, who has just resigned the United States presidency in total disgrace over Vietnam and the Watergate scandal, in hopes of an apology. What do you get when both men are dead-set on saving face and redemption? An interview that sealed a president's legacy, full of upstaging and out-talking on both sides.

Matthew Alvin Brown stars as "David Frost," alongside D. Lance Marsh as "Richard Nixon." They are joined by Gregory DeCandia as "Jim Reston," Jonathan Beck Reed as "Bob Zelnick," David Dobson as "John Birt," Andi Dema as "Jack Brennan," Ron Burton as "Swifty Lazar/Mike Wallace," Rodney Brazil as "Manolo Sanchez," Emily J. Pace as "Caroline Cushing" and Kaylila Pasha as "Evonne Goolagong."

Michael Baron directs the play with Jeffrey Meek as the costume designer.

For more information and tickets to Frost/Nixon, tap here.





