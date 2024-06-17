FREDERICK DOUGLASS NOW Comes to OKC Rep in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Frederick Douglass NOW will be presented by OKC Rep in partnership with Oklahoma Contemporary next year. Performances run May 1-4, 2025 at Te Ata Theater.

Roger Guenveur Smith returns to OKC Rep with his signature solo performance of Frederick Douglass NOW. The pioneering abolitionist and feminist illuminates our present moment through Smith’s 21st century take on Douglass’ crucial 19th century speeches, letters and editorials.

Roger Guenveur Smith is an actor, writer and director who has created a prolific body of work on stage and screen. He adapted his Obie Award-winning A Huey P Newton Story into a Peabody Award-winning telefilm, currently streaming on Hulu. His Bessie Award-winning Rodney King is currently on Netflix. Both NEWTON and KING were presented at The Public Theater, scored by Marc Anthony Thompson and directed for the screen by Mr. Smith's longtime colleague, Spike Lee.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.