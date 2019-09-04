Emily Skinner Will Headline Lyric's Broadway Ball

Tony-nominated actress Emily Skinner has been announced as the headlining entertainer for Lyric Theatre's largest annual fundraising event - the Broadway Ball - set for Friday, November 8.

The 24th annual Gala, which also features an awards presentation, raffle, silent auction and dinner, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Oklahoma City Downtown/Medical Center.

Skinner, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in Side Show, was last seen on Broadway this season in The Cher Show. In 2017, she received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for her performance in Prince of Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club. She was also seen that same year Off-Broadway in Picnic, where she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her performance as Rosemary. Skinner's Broadway credits also include Jekyll & Hyde, The Full Monty, James Joyce's The Dead and Dinner at Eight.

At Lyric, Skinner starred in The Drowsy Chaperone, Big Fish, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, and Disney's The Little Mermaid.

"I'm so thrilled to welcome Emily Skinner back to Lyric to perform a special and exclusive cabaret performance at our Broadway Ball," said Michael Baron, Lyric's producing artistic director. "Audiences have loved her performances at Lyric, and it's especially exciting to have her perform direct from her originating role of Cher's mother in the Broadway hit, The Cher Show. She's a singular talent, and I encourage everyone to join us for this special evening as we celebrate Lyric Theatre."

The Lyric board will also recognize a group of longtime arts advocates during the evening's awards presentation. The theatre's top honor, the John E. Kirkpatrick Award, will be given to the Tom and Brenda McDaniel Family. The award is presented by Lyric's Board of Directors to individuals who have deep commitment and dedication to musical theatre and theatre education.

"The McDaniel family have been instrumental to Lyric's success through the years," Baron said. "This special family has been supporters of Lyric as long-time sponsors, as academic leaders while at Oklahoma City University, and most importantly, as passionate advocates of live theatre. Their commitment to the arts and Lyric is something this family has celebrated throughout the years, and I'm proud to celebrate them for their joy and enthusiasm as this year's Kirkpatrick Award recipient."

Past recipients of the John Kirkpatrick Award include its namesake, John Kirkpatrick, Fred Zahn, Lou C. Kerr, Dottie Orcutt, Joel Levine, Mike Turpen, Gail K. Beals, Mark W. Funke, Robert S. McKown, the Gaylord family, Paula Stover, William J. Ross, Robert J. Ross, Don T. Zachritz, Mary Deane Streich, and in 2018, Jeannine and Gene Rainbolt.

Lyric also will present the second annual Creative Artist Award to Jane Hall and Charlotte Franklin. The award was created to recognize artists - across an array of theatre genres - who have made significant contributions to the artistic excellence of Lyric Theatre. In 2018, Bob Windsor was the inaugural recipient of the award.

"Charlotte Franklin and Jane Hall are legends in the Oklahoma City theatre scene and have played many of the great musical theatre roles on the Lyric Theatre stage," Baron said. "Most recently, I have been honored to work with Charlotte on A Little Night Music and this past summer's production of Titanic. Lyric would not be the theatre it is today without the talent, time and inspiration that Charlotte and Jane have given audiences throughout the years. It is my privilege to honor and thank these two great actresses on their trailblazing theatrical careers and artistic contributions to Lyric Theatre."

Single tickets to the Broadway Ball are $250 and sponsorship levels, including two tickets and more, start at just $600. For more information, call 405-524-9310 or visit www.LyricTheatreOKC.org/support-giving/broadway-ball.

The Broadway Ball sponsors include The Chickasaw Nation at the VIP Box Level, and at the Orchestra Level, the American Fidelity Foundation/First Fidelity Bank, Richard L. Sias, Nancy and George Records, and Kevin and Monica Wittrock. Other sponsors are: Bank of Oklahoma, the Inasmuch Foundation, Upper Orchestra Level; Janet and John Hudson, OGE Energy Corp., Grand Tier Level; Ronna and Lawrence Davis, Peggy Kates, Judy and Richard Riggs, Tinker Federal Credit Union, Josephine W. Freede, and the Love's Family Affiliated Fund, Mezzanine Level.





