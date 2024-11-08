ELF JR. THE MUSICAL Comes to Civic Center Music Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spotlight Acting Academies production of Elf Jr; The Musical will come to the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma this holiday season. Performances will run December 6 - 14, 2024.

Based on the wildly popular Christmas movie, starring Will Ferrel, Elf Jr; The Musical follows the same story of Buddy as he searches to find his father and a family. It’s a heartwarming, funny, family, favorite, and it’s all wrapped up and ready for you to enjoy!

Originally produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures In association with Unique Features. Elf The Musical JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, Music by Matthew Sklar, Lyrics by Chad Beguelin, Based upon the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum.

