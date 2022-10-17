Disney's FROZEN to Make Oklahoma Premiere This Week at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play the Tulsa Performing Arts Center beginning October 20, 2022, with performances playing through October 29, 2022. Tickets are now on sale and available by phone at 918.596.7111 or 800.364.7111, in person at the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office, or online at CelebrityAttractions.com. Groups of 10 or more are available by calling 918.796.0220. Ticket prices start at $28 (plus applicable fees).

About Frozen

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

FROZEN has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook and Instagram.

About Celebrity Attractions

Celebrity Attractions is a Tulsa based company that has become a nationally recognized leader in the Broadway industry by presenting five Broadway Seasons in a four-state region, serving in key roles in Broadway trade organizations, and associate producing 30 Broadway Shows. Celebrity Attractions has built one of the nation's most highly successful Broadway Seasons in Tulsa and is proud to have an average annual impact on the local economy of more than $40 million. Celebrity Attractions is committed to presenting the Best of Broadway and more and enriching the communities they serve.

Presented by Celebrity Attractions, Frozen comes to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center for two weeks only October 20-29. The performance times are Tuesday - Thursday at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm, Sunday at 1pm and 6:30pm, There is also a Thursday Matinee October 20th at 1 pm. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased via phone 918.596.7111 or 800.364.7111, in person at the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office, or online at CelebrityAttractions.com. Groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 918.796.0220.

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions' productions, the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets for all performances at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

The 2022-2023 Broadway Season will follow shorty after the Oklahoma premiere of Disney's Frozen, starting with SIX, followed by the 50th Anniversary Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, HAMILTON, AIN'T TOO PROUD, and Disney's THE LION KING. Season tickets are currently on sale and available online at CelebrityAttractions.com.

Celebrity Attractions is proud to have KOTV-News on 6 and Tulsa World as sponsors for this amazing season.

For more information, please visit www.CelebrityAttractions.com and FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour