Co.llective Arts Productions Presents SCRIPTED By Michael Darmon August 5-7

Co.llective Arts Productions, a new Norman-based theatre company serving as an incubation space for new and emerging artists to produce original work, presents the third play in its inaugural season, Scripted, by Oklahoma native and OU alumnus Michael Darmon.

Scripted explores existential nihilism with a distinctly Gen Z sense of humor. Equal parts hilarious, harrowing, and other things one might find on the back of a New York Times bestseller, this play examines whether our lives have a purpose, and what that purpose might be. Scripted runs August 5th-7th at the Gilson Lab Theatre in Old Science Hall on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus.

"In the play Scripted, the main conflict of the show centers around a key question: Do

the characters in the play have free will or are they merely a part of 'God's plan?'" says playwright Michael Darmon, "In this case, God would be their playwright." In the play, Matthew (played by Nick Disla) and Boots (played by Rylan Price) struggle against their newfound awareness that they are characters in a play, and that their playwright is determined to make their lives miserable. To see Scripted, visit coartsproductions.com to buy tickets. Tickets are $10 general admission, and $5 for students, with showtimes at 7 PM August 5th, 6th (with talkback from playwright Michael Darmon following the performance), and August 7th. There will also be a special students-only showing on Saturday August 7th at 11PM.

Scripted is Co.llective Arts Productions' (CoArts for short) third play of its inaugural season, following Men On The Line by Andrea Fraser and Public Comment, an original play devised and created by members of the company. CoArts' final production of the season will be Martin Eden, adapted from the Jack London novel by Diego De La Espriella and Anthony Wilkinson. CoArts also produces its own podcast network, Co.Cast, which features shows like Co.Struction, Co.Operation, and I am Sitting in a Room