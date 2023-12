BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards December 5th Standings; THE SOUND OF MUSIC Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Mary Grace Humphries - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma 17%

Maile Hopkins - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Shawnee Little Theatre 15%

Amy Reynolds-Reed - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Dr. Kristopher Copeland - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Muskogee Little Theatre 10%

Hui Cha Poos - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Brandon Barksdale - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Oklahoma City University 9%

Brandon Barksdale - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Oklahoma City University 8%

Ameila Castor - GREASE - Kismet Arts Studio 7%

Kassie Carroll Downey - SUESSICAL - Poteet Theater 6%

Michelle Rambo - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Oklahoma 4%

Amy Reynolds-Reed - THE WILD PARTY - University of Oklahoma 3%

Emma Ferrero and Cassidy Crabb - CHICAGO - Red Carpet Community Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rebecca Fry & Tami Lawson - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Shawnee Little Theatre 15%

Allison Winsby - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 15%

Wren Stratton - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Muskogee Little Theatre 10%

Jeffrey Meek - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Anwen Wenger - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma 9%

Kristy Johnson - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Poteet Theater 7%

Jeffrey Meeks - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Jylian Humber - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - University of Oklahoma 5%

Rachel Barnett - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Oklahoma City University 4%

Hui Cha Poos - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Kate Hartigan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma City University 2%

Rhonda Clark - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Carpenter Square Theater 2%

Jeffrey Meek - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Bailey Carpenter - CHICAGO - Red Carpet Community Theatre 2%

Kate Hartigan - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Oklahoma City University 2%

Arianna Tull - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Christine Lanning - HARVEY - 3rd Act 2%

Jeannette Christensen - SUPERSTITIONS - OKC Rep 1%

Jamie Brewster - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production

THE PROM - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 27%

HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR - Oklahoma City University 21%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

MEAN GIRLS - Sooner Theatre 15%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

CHICAGO - Red Carpet Community Theatre 6%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Southwest Playhouse 5%

A SENSUAL JOURNEY - The Sultry Femmes 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Maile Hopkins & Eric Strimple - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Shawnee Little Theatre 13%

Jerome Stevenson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

David Herendeen - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 11%

Melanie Wicks - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Muskogee Little Theatre 9%

Michael Baron - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Lyn Cramer - THE WILD PARTY - University of Oklahoma 8%

Isaiah Williams - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - OKC Parks & Rec 5%

Kate Waldron - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Oklahoma City University 4%

Christopher Pendrcraft - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lawton Community Theatre 4%

David Herendeen - BRIGHT STAR - Oklahoma City University 4%

Lily Parker - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Oklahoma City University 4%

Michael Baron - BIG RIVER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Josh Prince - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - University of Oklahoma 3%

Billie Thrash - GILLIGANS ISLAND - 3rd Act 3%

Joe Locarro - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Oklahoma City University 2%

Isaiah Williams - GODSPELL - OKC Parks & Rec 2%

Karen Miller - SHE LOVES ME - Oklahoma City University 2%

Marji Anderson - CHICAGO - Red Carpet Community Theatre 1%

Marji Anderson - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Southwest Playhouse 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Madison Niederhauser - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma 24%

Ashley Wells - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Lance Marsh - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma City University 12%

Michael Baron - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Isaiah Williams - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Civic Center 6%

Amy Osatinski - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Oklahoma City University 6%

Ziania Ramirez - AN ALMANAC FOR FARMERS AND LOVERS IN MEXICO - Oklahoma City University 5%

Isaiah Williams - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Jewel Box Theatre 5%

Delaney Horton - MINUTES AND SECONDS - Oklahoma City University 4%

Holly McNatt - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Kelly Kerwin - SUPERSTITIONS - OKC Rep 3%

Christy Russel-Dobbs - LITTLE WOMEN - Red Carpet Community Theatre 3%

Samantha Toy Ozeas - THE CHINESE LADY - Southern Plains Productions 2%

Peggy Hoshall and Lola Zwirtz - GREAT EXPECTATIONS - Hoshall Productions 2%

Derek Kenney - THE CHRISTIANS - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Cameron King - SILENT SKY - Southern Plains Productions 1%

Peggy Hoshall - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Hoshall Productions 1%

Anne L Thompson-Scretching - RESURRECTION - Visual and Performing Arts Center at OCCC 0%



Best Ensemble

SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City university 14%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Shawnee Little Theatre 11%

EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma 9%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

THE PROM - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Muskogee Little Theatre 7%

BRIGHT STAR - Oklahoma City University 5%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - OKC Parks & Rec 4%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Poteet Theater 4%

GREASE - Kismet Arts Studio 4%

THE WILD PARTY - University of Oklahoma 4%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Oklahoma City University 3%

BIG RIVER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Civic Center 3%

SILENT SKY - Southern Plains Productions 2%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Oklahoma City University 2%

WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Oklahoma City University 1%

CHICAGO - Red Carpet Community Theatre 1%

GILLIGANS ISLAND THE MUSICAL - 3rd Act 1%

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

THE CHRISTIANS - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Southwest Playhouse 1%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Jewel Box Theatre 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tanner Rippee & Eric Strimple - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Shawnee Little Theatre 21%

Preston Hunt - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 19%

Kellen Sapp - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma 18%

Fabian Garcia - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Helena Kuukka - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Kennedy Nichols - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma City University 6%

Isaiah Williams - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Jewel Box Theatre 6%

Kennedy Nichols - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Oklahoma City University 5%

Fabian J. Garcia - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Fabian Garcia - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Matthew Mailman - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 19%

David Andrews Rogers - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

Melissa Kamm - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Shawnee Little Theatre 13%

Vince Leseney - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Oklahoma 11%

Stephanie Payne - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Muskogee Little Theatre 11%

David Andrews Rogers - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Mervin Tay - MEAN GIRLS - Sooner Theatre 6%

Matthew Mailman - BRIGHT STAR - Oklahoma City University 5%

Matthew Mailman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Oklahoma City University 4%

Jan McDaniel - DIE ZAUBERFLOTE - Oklahoma City University 3%

Jan McDaniel - HANSEL AND GRETEL - Oklahoma City University 2%

Mariann Serale - GILLIGANS ISLAND - 3rd Act 2%



Best Musical

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 19%

SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 14%

THE PROM - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Muskogee Little Theatre 6%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - University of Oklahoma 6%

BRIGHT STAR - Oklahoma City University 6%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Poteet Theater 6%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - OKC Parks & Rec 5%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Oklahoma City University 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lawton Community Theatre 5%

THE WILD PARTY - University of Oklahoma 4%

GREASE - Kismet Arts Studio 4%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Oklahoma City University 3%

BIG RIVER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Oklahoma City University 2%

CHICAGO - Red Carpet Community Theatre 1%

GILLIGANS ISLAND - 3rd Act 1%

DROWSY CHAPERONE - Southwest Playhouse 1%

SHE LOVES ME - Oklahoma City University 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma 27%

FALLEN STAR - Oklahoma City University 24%

BIG RIVER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 18%

CONCERTO - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

SUPERSTITIONS - OKC Rep 11%

ODDS AND ENDS - Oklahoma City University 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Chiara Miller - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Muskogee Little Theatre 28%

Patrick Towne - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Shawnee Little Theatre 6%

Cassie Magrath - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lawton Community Theatre 6%

Landry Champlin - BRIGHT STAR - Oklahoma City University 5%

Annette Barrios-Torres - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Emilee Stubbs - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Gabrielle Gore - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 3%

Lynnli Wiseman - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Oklahoma City University 3%

Jackson Barnes - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 3%

Alex Rodriguez - BIG RIVER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Caroline Pillow - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - OKC Parks & Rec 3%

Abby Morris Sherman - LITTLE WOMEN - University of central 3%

Ginger Hurley - THE WILD PARTY - University of Oklahoma 2%

Rosie Granito - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - University of Oklahoma 2%

Annette Barrios-Torres - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Oklahoma City University 2%

Sheila Toguchi - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Shawnee Little Theatre 2%

Elena Gage - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - OKC Parks & Rec 2%

Evan Jackson Moore - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 2%

Isabel Kaegi - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - University of Oklahoma 2%

Madilyn Kellam - MEAN GIRLS - Sooner Theatre 2%

Maggie Heiskell - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 1%

Michael Kidd - SEUSSICAL - Poteet Theater 1%

Cheyanne Marie - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Poteet Theater 1%

Keely Anders - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Oklahoma 1%

Doug Carlton - GILLIGANS ISLAND - 3rd Act 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Gage Martinez - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma 21%

Angeli Peña - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma City University 13%

Mackenzie Shaw - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Oklahoma City University 8%

Jerome Stevenson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Ashley Mandanas - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Scott Guthrie - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Ronn Burton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Kimberly A. Coleman - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Civic Center 4%

Caleb Barnett - BROTHERS SIZE - City Rep 3%

Emily pace - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Joseph Campbell - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Matthew Alvin Brown - CONCERTO - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Zack Palomo - SILENT SKY - Southern Plains Productions 3%

Ed Spinelli - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Gini Smith - LITTLE WOMEN - Red Carpet Community Theatre 2%

Allyson Rose - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Alan Cole - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Civic Center 2%

Steven Reese - GREAT EXPECTATIONS - Hoshall Productions 2%

Sierra Duke - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Red Carpet Community Theatre 2%

Lilli Bassett - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

Alex Duke - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Red Carpet Community Theatre 1%

Lindsey Seamen - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

Jocelyn Kos - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Red Carpet Community Theatre 1%

Jason Bias - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 1%

Kevin Wellfare - THE CHRISTIANS - Jewel Box Theatre 1%



Best Play

EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma 21%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Oklahoma City University 18%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Oklahoma City University 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Civic Center 6%

WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Jewel Box Theatre 6%

CONCERTO - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

LITTLE WOMEN - Red Carpet Community Theatre 3%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

SILENT SKY - Southern Plains Productions 2%

SUPERSTITIONS - OKC Rep 2%

THE CHRISTIANS - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

BROTHERS SIZE - City Rep 2%

THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Red Carpet Community Theatre 1%

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Carpenter Square Theater 1%

GREAT EXPECTATIONS - Hoshall Productions 1%

THE MIRACLE WORKER - Hoshall Productions 1%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Red Carpet Community Theatre 1%

RESURRECTION - Visual and Performing Arts Center at OCCC 0%



Best Production of an Opera

HÄNSEL AND GRETEL - Oklahoma City University 42%

DIE ZAUBERFLOTE - Oklahoma City University 35%

RUDDIGORE - Cimarron Opera 23%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Matt Hopkins, LeAnne Henry Wright, and Preston Fry - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Shawnee Little Theatre 21%

Jason Foreman - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 17%

Cara Oates - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma 17%

Michael B. Raiford - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Uldarico Sarmiento - CONCERTO - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Adam Koch - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Jason Foreman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Oklahoma City University 6%

Lauren McPherson - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Oklahoma City University 6%

Shawn Hancock - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Jewel Box Theatre 6%

Ningning Yang - SILENT SKY - Southern Plains Productions 3%

Edward T. Morris - SUPERSTITIONS - OKC Rep 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jacob Henry - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 31%

Jeff Foresee - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Shawnee Little Theatre 21%

Corey Ray - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 18%

Corey Ray - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Tye Hunt Fitzgerald - SUPERSTITIONS - OKC Rep 7%

Isaiah Williams - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Jewel Box Theatre 7%

Miguel Reiner - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Jewel Box Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Mary Grace Humphries - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - University of Oklahoma 11%

Shannon Johnson - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Muskogee Little Theatre 7%

Ky Miller - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Shawnee Little Theatre 6%

Cassie Magrath - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Zac Decker - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 5%

Saoirse Ryhn - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Annabeth Cain - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Martin Kamm - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Shawnee Little Theatre 4%

Jackson Barnes - BRIGHT STAR - Oklahoma City University 4%

Jessica Cajina - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Maggie Sherman - MEAN GIRLS - Sooner Theatre 3%

Taylor Reich - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Poteet Theater 3%

Dylan Howard - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Malinda Perez - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lawton Community Theatre 3%

Elena Gage - GODSPELL - OKC Parks & Rec 2%

Ella Benward - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 2%

Emmalee Hamilton - BIG RIVER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Michael Rick - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 2%

Denise Hughes - GILLIGANS ISLAND - 3rd Act 2%

Christian Atherton - SWEENEY TODD - Oklahoma City University 2%

Ava Musgraves - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Oklahoma City University 2%

Courtney Crouse - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Ava Karas - SHE LOVES ME - Oklahoma City University 2%

Ashton Byrum - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Axl Hernandez - CHICAGO - Red Carpet Community Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cassie Magrath - EVERYBODY - University of Oklahoma 31%

Delaney Horton - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Oklahoma City University 22%

Sheridan McMichael - CONCERTO - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Ashley Underwood - LITTLE WOMEN - Red Carpet Community Theatre 4%

Steven Reese - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Hoshall Productions 3%

Elena Gage - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

J Christine Lanning - THE CHRISTIANS - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Anna Steele - THE CHRISTIANS - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Ariana Sophia - JANE AUSTEN’S CHRISTMAS CRACKER - Oklahoma Shakespeare 2%

Ed Spinelli - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Carpenter Square Theater 2%

Rebecca Johnson - GREAT EXPECTATIONS - Hoshall Productions 2%

Emma Ferrero - LITTLE WOMEN - Red Carpet Community Theatre 2%

Makenna Valdez - LITTLE WOMEN - Red Carpet Community Theatre 2%

Maggie Watson - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Professa Tisdale - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Carpenter Square Theater 2%

Ava Mingo - SILENT SKY - Southern Plains Productions 1%

Alix Golden - THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

Professa Tisdale - WATER BY THE SPOONFUL - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

Kat Bain - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Hoshall Productions 1%

Cassidy Crabb - LITTLE WOMEN - Red Carpet Community Theatre 1%

Ronn Burton - THE CHRISTIANS - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

David Burkhart - BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY - Carpenter Square Theatre 1%

Laquan Hailey - RESURRECTION - Visual and Performing Arts Center at OCCC 0%

Daniel Reese - GREAT EXPECTATIONS - Hoshall Productions 0%

Justin Doolittle - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Hoshall Productions 0%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 28%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Poteet Theater 15%

MEAN GIRLS - Sooner Theatre 13%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lawton Community Theatre 13%

DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Muskogee Little Theatre 13%

BIG RIVER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

GREASE - Kismet Arts Studio 8%

MARY POPPINS - Southwest Playhouse 2%