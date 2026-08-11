Bette Midler to Receive 2026 Woody Guthrie Prize in Tulsa

NEW! Oklahoma Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oklahoma & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Legendary entertainer, humanitarian and activist Bette Midler has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Woody Guthrie Prize. For more than 50 years, Midler has inspired audiences around the world as a singer, actress, author and producer. Beyond her celebrated career, she is also one of America's most recognized advocates for environmental conservation, public spaces, LGBTQ+ rights, public health initiatives and a wide range of humanitarian causes.

The 2026 Woody Guthrie Prize event will take place on Oct. 16 at the historic Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla. The fundraising event will feature remarks from Cady Shaw and members of the Guthrie family, the award ceremony and an intimate conversation between Ms. Midler and music journalist Rona Elliot. The evening will conclude with a special solo acoustic performance by rising country star Bryan Andrews, whose honest storytelling, blue-collar perspective and fearless songwriting have captured significant attention on social media.

“I am so honored to have been chosen to receive the Woody Guthrie Prize this year. I loved his music, and I loved the way he lived his life, always seeking to spread the word that justice could and should be served and that every American, no matter what their station, deserved a fair shake in life,” Midler stated. “His integrity, his honesty and his moral compass inspired me and countless others to climb aboard his train, and to live our lives dedicated to the principles he taught us through his songs. In this world, there are the powerful and the powerless, and he spoke to and for the powerless, turning the rough, bleeding edges of American life into a grand, ragged opera. To receive an honor bearing the name of a man who fought the giants with nothing but a guitar and a clean conscience is a humbling thing, and it serves as a stark reminder that a writer's true business is always to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. The struggle for fairness and justice never ends, and he is one of the greatest Americans we were ever lucky enough to have among us to light the way. It's hard to say what my favorite Woody Guthrie song is...most people would say "This Land is Your Land", which is indeed a wonderful song, but the one I've always loved is "I Ain't Got No Home In This World Anymore". It's a snapshot of a certain time in America; a cold, hard wind howling through a boxcar door, a fierce and lonely whistle blown in the face of an indifferent world, an anthem of the dispossessed. I love it because it doesn't ask for pity — it just states the facts, paints the story of the migrant and the outcast with unmatched clarity and reminds us that in his day and ours, beneath the neon lights and boosterism, there is always a shadow army of the forgotten and Woody Guthrie was their ultimate, uncompromising scribe.”

Her recent re-recording and collaboration celebrating Woody Guthrie's iconic “All You Fascists Bound to Lose” further underscores her commitment to preserving and extending his legacy.

Since 2014, the Woody Guthrie Prize has honored artists who exemplify Guthrie's spirit and legacy by speaking out through music, film, literature, dance and other art forms while serving as a positive force for social change. Past recipients include Pete Seeger, Mavis Staples, Kris Kristofferson, Norman Lear, John Mellencamp, Chuck D, Joan Baez, Bruce Springsteen, Pussy Riot, Tom Morello and U2.

Tickets will go on sale exclusively to Woody Guthrie Center members on Aug. 28, 2026. To become a member, visit www.woodyguthriecenter.org. Membership and ticket proceeds will fund the center's 2028 educational programming, public events, exhibitions and outreach. For sponsorship and other support opportunities, contact support@woodyguthriecenter.org. For general event inquiries, contact info@woodyguthriecenter.org.

About Bette Midler

As one of the world's best-loved and most versatile entertainers, Bette Midler has garnered accolades across all facets of show business. The Divine Miss M's expansive body of work has been recognized with four Grammy Awards, two Academy Award nominations, three Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and nine American Comedy Awards. In December 2021, Midler was inducted as part of the 44th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievements. One of the bestselling female singers, her albums have sold over 30 million copies worldwide.

On screen, some of her iconic films include The Rose, Beaches, two Hocus Pocus films, The First Wives Club, and The Stepford Wives amongst others. On Broadway, she starred in one of the most celebrated musicals in theater history as “Dolly Gallagher Levin” in Hello Dolly! for which she won a Tony.

Midler founded the New York Restoration Project in 1995, an open space conservancy and New York City's largest private land trust. NYRP is dedicated to protecting and preserving community gardens and other green spaces throughout all five boroughs. NYRP owns and manages 52 community gardens, maintains over 80 acres of parkland, and in collaboration with the New York City Parks Department, has planted over 1,000,000 trees in New York City.

Love Theater in Oklahoma? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Oklahoma News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming