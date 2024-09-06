A RAISIN IN THE SUN Comes to Black Broadway Tulsa This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Black Broadway Tulsa will present its debut production of A Raisin in the Sun, opening on September 20th at the Maya Angelou Theater, located within Central Performing Arts High School.

Directed by Tulsa native and veteran actor/director David Harris, this production promises to deliver a fresh and poignant perspective on this classic American play. The cast features some of Tulsa's premier Black actors, including Kimberly Manning, Christian Stubblefield, Obum Ukabam, and Nicole Billups, who stars as Mama.

Black Broadway Tulsa's mission goes beyond staging performances—it's about cultivating a vibrant arts community. The company is dedicated to workforce development, training students and community members in every facet of theater, from acting and sound design to lighting, costuming, and stagecraft. This initiative is designed to prepare participants for professional careers in the arts, providing certifications that could open doors to opportunities in venues like the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, as well as other performance spaces across the region and country.

Looking ahead, Black Broadway Tulsa has ambitious plans, including taking a group of students and community members to experience Broadway in New York. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to providing life-changing opportunities for aspiring artists and elevating the cultural landscape of Tulsa.

Following A Raisin in the Sun, Black Broadway Tulsa will debut its second production, Waiting to be Invited, on October 3rd.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More