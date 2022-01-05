3rd Act Theatre Company Announces Auditions for THE SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY

3rd Act Theatre Company has announced auditions for The Shakespeare Conspiracy, written by Ted Bacino and Rufus Cadigan and directed by Kris Kuss. The Shakespeare Conspiracy is the third Noire production of Season 3: UNKNOWN.

Auditions will be online via Zoom on January 15, 2022, with masked in-person callbacks on January 16, 2022. Audition sides and access to the Zoom meeting will be provided via link sent prior to the audition time. Perusal scripts, early access to sides, and video auditions for those unable to attend will be available upon request. A small stipend will be provided.

3rd Act Theatre Company is committed to diverse, inclusive casting. For every production please submit without regard to ability, race, age, weight, color, national origin, ethnic origin, gender identity, or any other basis. Any specifics integral to the plot or required by the publisher will be listed in the audition announcement, and audition information is subject to change.

Audition registration can be found on the theatre's website at https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com/auditions.

How could Chritsopher Marlowe, a known spy and England's foremost playwright, be suspiciously murdered and buried in an unmarked grave just days before he is to be tried for treason? How could William Shakespeare replace Marlowe virtually overnight, when Shakespeare had never written anything before? This play intertwines the two mysteries to offer the only possible resolution - murder, mayhem, and manhunts in the underbelly of London and the greatest conspiracy plot of all time is hatched.

Content Advisory: This production contains mature language and themes such as murder, espionage, and persecution. Please contact info@3rdacttheatreco.com or the box office at 405.593.8093 for more information regarding content.

Characters are:

Constable Henry Maunder - the narrator and assistant to Sir Francis; any age, masculine-presenting.

Thomas Kyd - playwright; any age, masculine-presenting.

Sir Thomas Walsingham - Marlowe's newest patron and lover; any age, masculine-presenting.

Christopher Marlowe - a playwright, he is wild and a smidgen wicked; any age, masculine presenting.

The Right Honourable Lord Henry Wriothesley (pronounced "Riz lee") - friend of Sir Thomas and Marlowe, he is the poster boy for the gay community in London; any age, masculine-presenting.

Sir Francis Walsingham - Secretary of State and cousin to Sir Thomas, he is feared by everyone; any age, masculine presenting.

Nicholas Skeres - a spy for Sir Francis; any age, masculine-presenting.

William Shakespeare - an actor at the Rose Theatre; any age, masculine presenting.

A Young Man - any age, masculine-presenting.

Rehearsals will begin January 31, 2022 with performances March 4 - 20, 2022. Rehearsals and productions will be in-person, with one pre-recorded streamed performance. 3rd Act Theatre Company consistently monitors COVID-19 safety and policies, with the safety of cast, crew, audience, and staff among our top priorities. Mask requirements will be assessed and may or may not be required for audiences and/or cast during the production.

3rd Act Theatre is located in the Shoppes at Northpark (entrance near our bar partners Hacienda Tacos), N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. More information is available at https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com/ and on our Facebook page.