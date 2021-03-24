Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

vMHF Theatricals Will Present Virtual Reading of HONOR by William R. Duell

The virtual reading will benefit the Wordsymth Theater Company.

Mar. 24, 2021  

vMHF Theatricals will present HONOR by William R. Duell, a virtual reading to benefit the Wordsymth Theater Company, Houston, TX.

The cast features Shauna Bloom, Fulton Hodges, Drew Jordan, Mat Labotka, Donna Lee Michaels, Kyle Minshew, Lance Roberts and Jim Thalman.

The event will premiere at 7:00 PM on Thursday March 25th, through Monday, March 29th on YouTube where it can be viewed for free.

Donations to the Wordsymth Theater Company in any amount are strongly encouraged.


