Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

spit&vigor Presents NYC Premiere of BLOOD COUNTESS By Kelleen Conway Blanchard 

A gory, campy, high energy retelling of the life of serial killer Elizabeth Bathory.

Dec. 27, 2022  
spit&vigor Presents NYC Premiere of BLOOD COUNTESS By Kelleen Conway Blanchard 

spit&vigor has announced the NYC premiere of BLOOD COUNTESS, written by Kelleen Conway Blanchard and directed by Nick Thomas. Performances for this limited engagement series begin on Thursday, January 5th and run through Sunday, February 5th.. Press Opening is Friday, January 6th at 7 PM.

The performance schedule is Thursday - Saturday at 7PM and matinee Sundays at 2PM. Performances will take place at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St, New York NY, two blocks from West 4th Street station) as part of their Artistic Residency Program. For advance reservations, visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1141310/prm/SHOWTIX.

spit&vigor returns to The Players Theatre to bring you the NYC premiere of Kelleen Conway Blanchard's BLOOD COUNTESS, the riotous semi-true story of Countess Elizabeth Bathory, who bathed in the blood of her victims throughout her reign of terror in the early 1600s (allegedly). A brilliant woman from a noble family, she is believed to have murdered anywhere from 60-600 young women. This play is a fictionalized account of her life. We know she was tried and convicted of her gruesome crimes. The rest we must suppose.

From the acclaimed company that brought Ectoplasm to The Players Theatre ("tenacity ground into every red velvet seat - in other words, I love it" - Vulture) and In Vestments to West Park Presbyterian Church ("wrenching and visually eloquent" - The New York Times), BLOOD COUNTESS is a deliciously dark blend of bodice-ripping romance, historical costumes, club beats, sex, death, and swashbuckling swordfights. Theater company spit&vigor brings their transformative set pieces, design and commitment to daring live theater (guts gore and guile included) while musician Z. Quinn Reynolds creates a haunting, otherworldly score.

The cast features Chloé Bell (Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Silvana Carranza, Jillian Cicalese, Luke Couzens (Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec), Sara Fellini (The Other Mozart, Voyeur: The Windows of Toulouse-Lautrec), Samantha Haviland, Cait Murphy, Sara Santucci, Nicholas Thomas (The Shakespeare Riots), Andrea Woodbridge, Perri Yaniv (The Blacklist).

Directed by the inimitable Nicholas Thomas, the design team includes Sara Fellini (materials design - scenic, props, costumes), Luke Couzens (fight choreography), Z. Quinn Reynolds & Adam Belvo (fight/intimacy coordinators), Jessica Choi (lighting design) and Z. Quinn Reynolds (sound design).

More information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216538®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spitnvigor.com%2Fblood-countess?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Tier5 to Present LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE World Premiere in March Photo
Tier5 to Present LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE World Premiere in March
Tier5 will present the world premiere production of James Cougar Canfield's Legend of the Chalk Circle: A queer retelling of one of Brecht's most beloved works. The production will take place at the American Theatre of Actors - Sargent Theatre and run from Thursday, March 9th through Sunday, March 26th.
Pimcomedy to Present THE RING at Actors Temple Theatre Photo
Pimcomedy to Present THE RING at Actors Temple Theatre
PimComedy fashion show will present, 'The Ring' Tuesday, Dec 31, 2022 at the Actors Temple Theater, 339 West 47th Street, between 8th and 9th Ave in Manhattan.
BE MY GUEST Comes to The SoHo Playhouse This Month Photo
BE MY GUEST Comes to The SoHo Playhouse This Month
Be My Guest is an interactive, metatheatrical solo show where, in the space of one hour, Monia Baldini and her six characters bring to life the magical worlds of clown, bouffon, tragedy, improvisation, cabaret and physical theater.
HOW TO LIVE To Have World Premiere At The 14th Street Y in January Photo
HOW TO LIVE To Have World Premiere At The 14th Street Y in January
Mindy Pfeffer's thought provoking new play HOW TO LIVE is slated to have its World Premiere at the 14th Street Y in the East Village in January 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Tier5 to Present LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE World Premiere in MarchTier5 to Present LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE World Premiere in March
December 27, 2022

Tier5 will present the world premiere production of James Cougar Canfield's Legend of the Chalk Circle: A queer retelling of one of Brecht's most beloved works. The production will take place at the American Theatre of Actors - Sargent Theatre and run from Thursday, March 9th through Sunday, March 26th.
Pimcomedy to Present THE RING at Actors Temple TheatrePimcomedy to Present THE RING at Actors Temple Theatre
December 27, 2022

PimComedy fashion show will present, 'The Ring' Tuesday, Dec 31, 2022 at the Actors Temple Theater, 339 West 47th Street, between 8th and 9th Ave in Manhattan.
BE MY GUEST Comes to The SoHo Playhouse This MonthBE MY GUEST Comes to The SoHo Playhouse This Month
December 23, 2022

Be My Guest is an interactive, metatheatrical solo show where, in the space of one hour, Monia Baldini and her six characters bring to life the magical worlds of clown, bouffon, tragedy, improvisation, cabaret and physical theater.
Follow BroadwayWorld on Mastodon and Post!Follow BroadwayWorld on Mastodon and Post!
December 22, 2022

Looking for a Twitter alternative to get your theatre news? We've got you covered! BroadwayWorld is now on two new micro-blogging social media sites.
HOW TO LIVE To Have World Premiere At The 14th Street Y in JanuaryHOW TO LIVE To Have World Premiere At The 14th Street Y in January
December 22, 2022

Mindy Pfeffer's thought provoking new play HOW TO LIVE is slated to have its World Premiere at the 14th Street Y in the East Village in January 2023.
share