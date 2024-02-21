YOGA FOR BILLIONAIRES Immersive Play Comes to FRIGID New York in April

Yoga for Billionaires will present Yoga for Billionaires: An Immersive Play written and directed by South Asian stand-up comedian Sara Raj. The production will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at the 14Y Theater (344 East 14th Street New York, NY 10003) with performances on

Saturday, April 6, 4:20 pm

Tuesday, April 9, 9:20 pm

Sunday, April 14, 1:30 pm

Tuesday, April 16, 9:20 pm

Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 1 hour.

Breathe in, Billions out!!! Yoga for Billionaires is an immersive comedy that pokes fun at our obsession with extreme wealth. It parodies American culture’s interest in eastern spirituality and its non-stop infatuation with making money. We strive for peace and enlightenment but don't we just want to be filthy rich?

The play stars Sara Raj, a stand-up comedian of South Asian origin, as a megalomaniac Yoga Guru and features Lindita Kulla as her disgruntled assistant. The hilarious duo guides selected audience members through uniquely designed yoga asanas (poses) inspired by our most-beloved Billionaires- all while making a commentary on wealth, class, and capitalism in America today. This show will make you laugh, move and never look at meditation the same way.

The show is written and directed by Sara Raj, who performs with actress Lindita Kulla. The production team includes Fabrizio Cometto as General Manager and Wendy Cascade as sound designer.