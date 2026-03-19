World Premiere of NAUGHTY BITS by William Andrew Jones in NYC

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Playwright and director William Andrew Jones will premiere his new comedic play Naughty Bits, a collection of ten provocative one-acts about sex, at the Sgouros Theatre at The Players Theatre in the West Village from April 1-19.

Produced by No Budget Productions LLC, the fast-paced evening of comedy explores humanity's oldest obsession in all its absurd, awkward, and unashamedly comic glory.

Naughty Bits features an eclectic mix of characters including Cyrano, Hamlet, a pompous poet, lustful psychiatrists, a Beautiful Lesbian Princess, and even a divine debate between Jesus and Ziggy. Blending satire, farce, and sexual politics, the play offers outrageous humor alongside sharp commentary on repression, desire, morality, and the human need for connection.

Jones' previous production, Satan & God, played at Theatre Row in 2022 to rave reviews. Lavender After Dark called it "both devilishly funny and divinely provocative," while Hi! Drama declared, "The play is first-rate." Electronic Link Journal praised the "delightful" rapport between the title characters, adding that the dialogue is "clever and thought-provoking."

The cast features four actors performing multiple roles: Thomas Daniels, Allison Fletcher, Michael Ernesto Navarro, and Alison Wien.

NAUGHTY BITS is a romp through the history of human sexuality, in all its various shapes and forms, in all times and places. A provocative and darkly hilarious collection of ten one-acts that dare to blend satire, farce, and sexual politics into dialogue that is both outrageous and insightful. Beneath the laughter lies a keen social commentary on repression, desire, morality, and the human need for connection. Whether it's a neurotic therapist seducing a patient or a modern Cyrano dueling with double entendres.

Naughty Bits runs April 1 - 19 with performances Wednesday - Saturday at 7pm and Sundays at 3pm. Running time: 90 minutes. The Sgouros Theater (at The Players Theatre), 115 MacDougal St, NYC 10012. Please note there is no elevator, two flights of stairs. Tickets are $55 (fees included) and are available here.

CAST

Thomas Daniels has played Hamlet (twice!), Romeo, Shakespeare himself, Victor Frankenstein, Jesse James and Robin Hood.

Allison Fletcher played Helena, Hippolyta and Titania at the same time- in A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM at the Hedgerow Theatre Company outside Philadelphia. She's also appeared with Theatre for the New City and Boomerang Theatre in Central Park.

Michael Ernesto Navarro had leading roles in 10 independent films, including THE ONLY FAN and SEASONS OF CHANGE. He's appeared on stage in NEVERLAND NEVER SLEEPS.

Alison Wien studied at NYU and RADA (The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London), debuted Off-Broadway in Drunk Shakespeare, and appeared in Mean Girl Murders on HBO.