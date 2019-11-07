Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents PETER & THE WOLF With Isaac Mizrahi

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents Peter & the Wolf with Isaac Mizrahi from December 7-15, 2019, with performances Saturday, December 7 and 14 at 1pm, 2:30pm and 4pm; Sunday, December 8 and 15 at 2:30pm and 4pm; Friday, December 13 at 6:30pm

Isaac Mizrahi narrates and directs Sergei Prokofiev's charming children's classic. Ensemble Signal (conducted by Oliver Hagen from 12/7-8 and Brad Lubman from 12/13-15) performs the music, and the cast, wearing costumes by Mizrahi, performs choreography by John Heginbotham, bringing the 30-minute story to life for the young and young at heart.

In conjunction with the Sunday, December 8, 2:30pm performance and in partnership with the Guggenheim's education department and Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing there will be a Children's Book Illustrator Series event. Two-time Caldecott Medal winning illustrator Chris Raschka, will read from his illustrated telling of Peter & The Wolf at 1:30 pm, followed by the performance. Tickets for this special event are $100/$95 member and include a signed copy of Chris Raschka's Peter & the Wolf.

No matter how tall or small, everyone needs a ticket. Please enter via the ramp at the corner of 5th Ave & 88th St.

In 1936, Sergei Prokofiev was commissioned to write a light-hearted piece for children that would introduce the instruments and sounds of the orchestra. He was given a libretto, but he didn't like it, so he came up with a new story. The music was completed in a week. Peter & the Wolf was the result, and it is a work still loved by children and adults. The story tells how Peter, against his grandfather's will, opens the park gate, ventures into the big green meadow, and ultimately manages to liberate the City from the scary wolf. Peter captures the wolf with the help of a bird, his friend, and hands him over to the hunter, with a specific request: to take the wolf to the zoo. The narrator reads the story between the musical sections and each character in the story is represented by an instrument: Peter - strings; Grandfather - bassoon; Duck - oboe; Hunter - timpani; Bird - flute; Cat - clarinet; and Wolf - french horn.

Cast: Derrick Arthur, Kristen Foote, Marjorie Folkman, Mayfield Haynes, Daniel Pettrow, Macy Sullivan, Gus Solomons

$45, $40 Guggenheim Members and Friends of Works & Process (unless otherwise noted) House seats may be available for $1,000+ Friends of Works & Process. On a limited basis, house seats may be released to the public before performances at ticket prices of $90, $80 members. Premium Front Row Ticketing: $100, $95 Friends of Works & Process and Guggenheim members. Box Office (212) 423-3575 or worksandprocess.org, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York.

No matter how tall or small, everyone needs a ticket.

Please enter via the ramp at the corner of 5th Ave & 88th St.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You