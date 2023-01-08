Winning Plays Announced For THE 11TH ANNUAL PLAYERS THEATRE SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL

This February, love is in the air-and in the theatre! In just a few short weeks, the Players Theatre Short Play and Musical Festival is back and on the hunt for romance.

Ushering in 2023, the love-themed festival marks the beginning of the 12th year of the tri-annual festival. Fifteen playwrights from New Zealand to New York will be premiering their original short plays, chosen by the SPF TEAM from a record-breaking number of submissions. Each week, five of the short plays will appear onstage, and a "Best of the Week" production will be selected by audience vote.

This year's plays hit all the marks: funny, sexy, romantic, and poignant, making it the perfect group outing or date night - or a great treat for individuals looking for an entertaining evening of laughter and love.

"The LUV fest always holds a special place in my heart," said Artistic Director Brenda Bell. "It's a great way to really appreciate the people in our lives, whether we share a romantic love with them or a dear friendship."

The LUV festival runs from Feb 9 - 26, 2023, Thurs, Fri, & Sat 7pm, Sun 3pm in the 3rd floor Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box located at 115 MacDougal Street in the West Village at the Players Theatre.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217763®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fshortplaynyc.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or at the box office. A complete listing of the plays is below.

The Short Play and Musical Festival (SPF) is presented three times a year and welcomes all to submit. The next theme is NYC in June. Follow SPF on Instagram @beboldproductions and on Facebook page Be Bold Productions.

Week One: February 9 - 12

"What Say You, Boson Q?" by David Malouf

"Differently Abling" by Zoé Badovinac

"The Rules" by Megan Kemple

"Our Daughter's Wedding" by Saima Huq

"Feng Shui" by Taylor Vetter

Week Two: February 16 - 19

"Wedding Blues" by Frank Stancati

"Tomorrow" by David Taylor Little

"The Immortal Jellyfish" by Elise Valderrama

"Marriage Counseling on Valentine's Day" by William Zolla II

"Do I Know You?" by Michael Long

Week Three: February 23 - 26

"Forever?" by Mike Teverbaugh

"The 7 Local to Bliss Street" by Charlie Finesilver

"The Muse" by Matthew Carpenito

"She's Got His Number" by Rex McGregor

"Love Potion 69" by Andrea Woodbridge