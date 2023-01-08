Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Winning Plays Announced For THE 11TH ANNUAL PLAYERS THEATRE SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL

Winning Plays Announced For THE 11TH ANNUAL PLAYERS THEATRE SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL

The LUV festival runs from Feb 9 - 26, 2023.

Jan. 08, 2023  

This February, love is in the air-and in the theatre! In just a few short weeks, the Players Theatre Short Play and Musical Festival is back and on the hunt for romance.

Ushering in 2023, the love-themed festival marks the beginning of the 12th year of the tri-annual festival. Fifteen playwrights from New Zealand to New York will be premiering their original short plays, chosen by the SPF TEAM from a record-breaking number of submissions. Each week, five of the short plays will appear onstage, and a "Best of the Week" production will be selected by audience vote.

This year's plays hit all the marks: funny, sexy, romantic, and poignant, making it the perfect group outing or date night - or a great treat for individuals looking for an entertaining evening of laughter and love.

"The LUV fest always holds a special place in my heart," said Artistic Director Brenda Bell. "It's a great way to really appreciate the people in our lives, whether we share a romantic love with them or a dear friendship."

The LUV festival runs from Feb 9 - 26, 2023, Thurs, Fri, & Sat 7pm, Sun 3pm in the 3rd floor Steve and Marie Sgouros Black Box located at 115 MacDougal Street in the West Village at the Players Theatre.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217763®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fshortplaynyc.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or at the box office. A complete listing of the plays is below.

The Short Play and Musical Festival (SPF) is presented three times a year and welcomes all to submit. The next theme is NYC in June. Follow SPF on Instagram @beboldproductions and on Facebook page Be Bold Productions.

Week One: February 9 - 12
"What Say You, Boson Q?" by David Malouf
"Differently Abling" by Zoé Badovinac
"The Rules" by Megan Kemple
"Our Daughter's Wedding" by Saima Huq
"Feng Shui" by Taylor Vetter

Week Two: February 16 - 19
"Wedding Blues" by Frank Stancati
"Tomorrow" by David Taylor Little
"The Immortal Jellyfish" by Elise Valderrama
"Marriage Counseling on Valentine's Day" by William Zolla II
"Do I Know You?" by Michael Long

Week Three: February 23 - 26
"Forever?" by Mike Teverbaugh
"The 7 Local to Bliss Street" by Charlie Finesilver
"The Muse" by Matthew Carpenito
"She's Got His Number" by Rex McGregor
"Love Potion 69" by Andrea Woodbridge




Bilingual Cinderella Story CENICIENTA To Brighten the Stage at Queens Theatre Photo
Bilingual Cinderella Story CENICIENTA To Brighten the Stage at Queens Theatre
On Sunday, January 22nd, at 1 PM and 3 PM Queens Theatre (QT) presents Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story – A Glass Half Full Theatre Production. In this delightful interpretation of the classic tale, performed in the intimate setting of The Studio at Queens Theatre, audience members will feel like part of the story. Seating is limited.
Orion Pictures and Audible Will Present One Night Only Performance of WOMEN TALKING at The Photo
Orion Pictures and Audible Will Present One Night Only Performance of WOMEN TALKING at The Minetta Lane Theatre
MGM's Orion Pictures and Audible will present a one night only performance, Women Talking: An Evening of Wild Female Imagination, at Audible's off-Broadway Minetta Lane Theatre on Monday evening, January 9th. The performance will be recorded and available later in January on Audible. 
The Love Show NYC Adds Encore Performance of EDWARD: A HOLIDAY ROCK BALLET Photo
The Love Show NYC Adds Encore Performance of EDWARD: A HOLIDAY ROCK BALLET
The Love Show NYC takes on The Lower East Side with “Edward: A Holiday Rock Ballet” at the iconic Arlene’s Grocery. From director/choreographer Angela Harriell and the dance company who brought you “Nutcracker: Rated R”, comes an homage to Tim Burton’s classic film “Edward Scissorhands”.
THE INDIGO ROOM To Play La MaMa ETC As Part Of The Under The Radar Festival, January Photo
THE INDIGO ROOM To Play La MaMa ETC As Part Of The Under The Radar Festival, January 6 – 22
La MaMa in association with The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival presents THE INDIGO ROOM,  an immersive ritualistic theater and installation work by Timothy White Eagle and The Violet Triangle.

More Hot Stories For You


Bilingual Cinderella Story CENICIENTA To Brighten the Stage at Queens TheatreBilingual Cinderella Story CENICIENTA To Brighten the Stage at Queens Theatre
January 6, 2023

On Sunday, January 22nd, at 1 PM and 3 PM Queens Theatre (QT) presents Cenicienta: A Bilingual Cinderella Story – A Glass Half Full Theatre Production. In this delightful interpretation of the classic tale, performed in the intimate setting of The Studio at Queens Theatre, audience members will feel like part of the story. Seating is limited.
Orion Pictures and Audible Will Present One Night Only Performance of WOMEN TALKING at The Minetta Lane TheatreOrion Pictures and Audible Will Present One Night Only Performance of WOMEN TALKING at The Minetta Lane Theatre
January 6, 2023

MGM's Orion Pictures and Audible will present a one night only performance, Women Talking: An Evening of Wild Female Imagination, at Audible's off-Broadway Minetta Lane Theatre on Monday evening, January 9th. The performance will be recorded and available later in January on Audible. 
The Love Show NYC Adds Encore Performance of EDWARD: A HOLIDAY ROCK BALLET The Love Show NYC Adds Encore Performance of EDWARD: A HOLIDAY ROCK BALLET
January 6, 2023

The Love Show NYC takes on The Lower East Side with “Edward: A Holiday Rock Ballet” at the iconic Arlene’s Grocery. From director/choreographer Angela Harriell and the dance company who brought you “Nutcracker: Rated R”, comes an homage to Tim Burton’s classic film “Edward Scissorhands”.
THE INDIGO ROOM To Play La MaMa ETC As Part Of The Under The Radar Festival, January 6 – 22THE INDIGO ROOM To Play La MaMa ETC As Part Of The Under The Radar Festival, January 6 – 22
January 5, 2023

La MaMa in association with The Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival presents THE INDIGO ROOM,  an immersive ritualistic theater and installation work by Timothy White Eagle and The Violet Triangle.
Ishmael Thaahir Appointed Producing Director Of Kyoung's Pacific BeatIshmael Thaahir Appointed Producing Director Of Kyoung's Pacific Beat
January 5, 2023

Long-time ensemble member Ishmael Thaahir has become Kyoung Pacific Beat's new Producing Director, making the transition from Associate Artistic Producer to a more prominent leadership role in the rapidly growing peacemaking theater company.
share