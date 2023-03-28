William Daniels And Bonnie Bartlett To Feature In Christopher Carter Sanderson's RICHARD III

Following up on his multi-award-winning Shakespeare films, Macbeth, and Hamlet, producer/director Christopher Carter Sanderson has announced that Emmy Award Winning couple, William Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett have joined the cast of his production of Richard III. Richard III marks the first time that the real-life husband and wife have worked together since their renowned roles on TV shows, St. Elsewhere and Boy Meets World.

Sanderson once again brings the renowned in-your-face intensity of his immersive NYC Gorilla Rep theatre productions to the screen, this time with Shakespeare's Richard III starring Filipino actor Josh Spafford. The production began principal photography in March with 52 speaking roles in director Sanderson's signature all-close-up and 9/16 selfie aspect ratio.

William Daniels is known to generations of film and TV audiences during his six decades in entertainment. He has enjoyed tremendous success both in Hollywood and on Broadway. Among his most beloved roles are George Feeny in Boy Meets World, KITT in Knight Rider, Dr. Mark Craig in St. Elsewhere, for which he won two Emmy Awards, and John Adams in the play and film 1776. Mr. Daniels will be featured in the role of King Henry VI in Richard III.

Bonnie Bartlett is known to audiences through her work on Little House On The Prairie, St. Elsewhere, Boy Meets World and Twin, as well as many other performances. She has been married to William Daniels for over seven decades. They both won Emmy Awards for their husband and wife roles on the hit show St. Elsewhere. Ms. Bartlett will be playing the role of QUEEN MARGARET whose lines contain some of Shakespeare's most famous, memorable, and quotable curses.

Based on Gorilla Rep's many years of overwhelmingly successful and celebrated productions of avant-garde Shakespeare in the NYC's parks, Richard III brings a stellar cast of Hollywood stars and NYC Shakespearean actors to the screen.

Gorilla Rep NYC's Founding Artistic and Producing Director since 1992, award-winning director Christopher Carter Sanderson attended the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale, taught Shakespeare at Princeton, and has helmed countless celebrated productions for Gorilla Rep and around the world including dozens of high-quality Shakespearean productions. Richard III is his third feature film. Mr. Sanderson is a proud US Navy veteran.