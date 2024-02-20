WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Will Open Next Month at Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance's Howe Theatre

On Friday, March 8th at 7:00 pm, the curtain will rise at Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance's Howe Theatre at 548 Main St. "Witness for the Prosecution" by Agatha Christie, presented by MSTDA'S Adult Theatre Workshop, will run March 8th 7PM, March 9th 2PM & 7PM and March 10th 2PM & 7PM. Tickets are on sale now and going fast!

Audience members will take part in the trial of the century as they enter London's "Old Bailey" Central Criminal Court of London for an interactive performance of an iconic Agatha Christie murder mystery! Ticket purchasers may even decide to serve as Jurors, sit in the jury box and deliver their verdict after hearing shocking and passionate evidence from the witnesses! The 50's Film Noir aesthetic will further envelope you in this thrilling world. Be prepared to have all your senses swirling as you untangle the murderous web of the mysterious death of Miss Emily French. Will Leonard Vole be charged guilty or not guilty?

"Agatha Christie's work is as popular now as it was when it was first published and with good reason. Great story-telling, fabulous characters and sparkling dialogue that is a joy not only to read but also to listen to and to direct. Witness for the Prosecution is regarded as one of Agatha Christie's finest pieces of work and was adapted into a movie in 1957..." Director, Mark Waite shares.

As an established and innovative theatre, MSTDA strives to bring fresh and fun perspectives to its audience, which in this case means breaking some traditional barriers. Mark Waite acquired permission from the Agatha Christie estate to change the gender, and thereby the dynamics and character relationships, of certain roles in the play, "allowing us to explore not only the xenophobia portrayed but also the stereotyping of female roles in an era where women struggled in a male dominated world." says Mr. Waite. This shift is in alignment with past MSTDA productions. Recall "1776", directed by Jacqueline Lucid, which featured non-traditional casting of females in many roles, including the lead role of John Adams (Kimbirdlee Fadner)! Also worth mentioning is "The Monkey King, A Kung Fu Musical" which flipped the gender of the legendary character of Monkey King to a girl. We believe our audience deserves quality entertainment that is thoughtfully customized to today's cultural climate!

Russ Cusick appears as Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC along with Jeanne Castagnaro as Mrs. Mayhew. Connor Ausman plays the accused Leonard Vole and Kimbirdlee Fadner plays his wife Romain Vole. Jacqueline Lucid plays Janet MacKenzie. Ron Roth and Julian Stein play Judge Justice Wainwright while Kyle Klinpun-Rudnick and Beth Asher play Mr./Ms. Myers QC. Shared roles perform on an alternate schedule.

Meet the entire cast (In Order of Appearance): Kay Clark, Emma Becker, Jeanne Castagnaro, Connor Ausman, Russ Cusick, Louis Ladehoff, Arthur Cornelis, Kimbirdlee Fadner, Aubrey Russell, Ty Scanlan, Brenna Stein, Jonathan Stein, Ron Roth, Julian Stein, Beth Asher, Kyle Klinpun-Rudnick, Julia Kleser, Loredana Puca, Jacqueline Lucid, Christina Josette Jiminez and special appearance by Miriam Miller.

Directed by Mark Waite, Stage Manager/Lighting & Sound Designer Zackry Childers, Costume & Props Co-Ordinator Mary Di Mauro, Assistant Costume & Props Co-Ordinator Orya Shusterman-Bachi, Assistant Stage Manager MacKenzie Chestnut, Set Designer Ed Waite, Set Dresser Camille Cornelis, Photographer Irina Island Images, Special Thanks to Joanne De Simone Eichel.

To purchase tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293152®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mstda.org%2Fupcoming-shows?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.