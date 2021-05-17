Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WHORE'S EYE VIEW Reveals The Irreverent History Of Sex Workers

A seventy-five-minute mad dash through 10,000 years of history from a sex worker's perspective, it's part lecture and part comedy special. 

May. 17, 2021  

Whore's Eye View is the one-woman show by Kaytlin Bailey, a nationally touring stand-up comic, notorious old pro, and vocal sex worker rights advocate. A seventy-five-minute mad dash through 10,000 years of history from a sex worker's perspective, it's part lecture and part comedy special.

Written and performed by Kaytlin Bailey, and developed and directed by Carole Montgomery, WHORE'S EYE VIEW will have a limited run every Sunday in June 2021 at the Under St Marks Theater in New York.

"Sex workers are everywhere and we have always been part of the story," says Kaytlin Bailey. "ThroughWHORE'S EYE VIEW my mission is to tell better sex worker stories and my vision is to change the stories people tell about sex workers. Because changing the story changes everything."

WHORE'S EYE VIEW will be performed every Sunday in June (6, 13, 20, 27) at Under St Marks Theater, 94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009. Tickets will be available in mid-May 2021. For more information visit: whoreseyeview.com.


