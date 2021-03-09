WHAM Festival Presents THE PINK HULK: ONE WOMAN'S JOURNEY TO FIND THE SUPERHERO WITHIN

In honor of Women's History Month, the WHAM Festival presents the comedic solo show The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within, written, performed and co-produced by three-time cancer survivor Valerie David. Directed by Padraic Lillis and Maris Heller, excerpts of The Pink Hulk will be virtually livestreamed on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with a talkback and audience Q&A to follow. Ticket buyers will receive a Zoom join link on the day of the show.

The Pink Hulk has been invited back to WHAM for a third year in a row, performing a surprise new ending each time!

Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. With a fear that she might lose "the girls", she takes them out for one last hurrah. And does Valerie succeed? Is there a "happy" ending? Come see the show to find out! This sexy, adventurous solo show follows Valerie's journey to seek her own "hulk-like" strength to find her superhero within to become a 3-time cancer survivor. An empowering and true story of inspiration for anyone facing ANY adversity in their own lives! With plenty of humor-guaranteed!

Valerie "hulked out" on cancer after her first two bouts with it-Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1999 and then breast cancer in 2014/2015. Then in September 2018, Valerie was re-diagnosed with breast cancer-this time Stage IV metastatic. As of April 2019, she has beaten cancer again and has continued to beat it! Valerie has not stopped performing throughout this pandemic, continuing to inspire audiences performing virtually, both domestically and internationally with audience talkbacks to follow.

Valerie reactivated her superhero within, and exactly five months after receiving oral medication-no surgery, no radiation, no chemotherapy, Valerie no longer has active disease. There is no trace of her cancer! Her solo play is a celebration of being comfortable in one's own skin, of embracing and accepting one's own body-no matter its shape or size. Her vision is funny, raw, emotional and inspiring. The Pink Hulk is a true testament to the power of our own inner superheroes within to fight back any adversity in life-to never give up and always have hope!

"My show is not just about fighting cancer; it has a universal message of hope and empowerment," Valerie said.

The Pink Hulk has been accepted into 38 play festivals since its 2016 debut, performing worldwide including in England, Sweden and Finland, garnering rave reviews and winning several awards.

For more information visit: https://goddard.org/wham/