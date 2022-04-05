WATCH: Digital Series ONE HORSE Releases Weekly Episode

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

"One Horse Town" is a brand new digital series from Writers/Creators/Stars Caitlin Bitzegaio and Lauren Brickman, directed by Zach Golden, and produced by 3-time Emmy-Nominated Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand. From attending fan conventions to engaging with cray cray Instagram fans, former teen stars Harley Jane Kelly and Leighton Spencer Ryan will do anything to inspire interest in their once-beloved teen drama One Horse Town. Anything except be reasonable egoless people who smartly pursue their goals. New Episode every Monday on Instagram at @westansocial!

Watch below!

Starring Caitlin Bitzegaio as Harley Jane, Lauren Brickman as Leighton Spencer Ryan, Chris Burns as Himself - Superman & Influencer, Ella Han as Grimes the Assistant, Michael Hartney as Clayton Wilcox, Lou Gonzalez as Finn the Talent Manager, Rachel Chapman as TikTok Influencer, Corin Wells as Vanessa Clare, Lindsay-Elizabeth Hand as the Gas Station Fan, Ann Marie Yoo as Grimes' Sister, and Ross Baron as the Groom.

OHT Crew: Associate Producer Ross Baron, Director of Photography Jaron Berman, Editor Kristopher Knight, Additional Editing by Brian Morgan, Production Design and Art Direction by Ally Spier, Costumes by Whitney Leff, Make-Up and Hair by Leilani Sunglao, Production Manager Jean-Louis Fragnay, Sound Mixing by Andrew Koltsoon, 1st AC Jelani Paul, Gaffer Keisuke Nojima, and our PAs Daniel Giannone and Jay Reilly. Brought to you by Edge In Motion Productions. AND AN EXTRA SPECIAL THANKS TO Casa Powers in Brooklyn and CoLab by Dvora in Jersey City, NJ!

For more follow them @WeStanSocial on IG, go to www.WeStanTogether.com and check out our links below!

Instagram

TikTok

YouTube

Official Website