WASHINGTON to be Presented at The Tank This Month

Due to the overwhelming success of their sold out workshopping of Washington, The Tank Theater has picked up the show for its official Off-Off Broadway debut.

Washington is a coming of age family drama, which follows Sadie, a college Freshman returning home for the holidays, as she tries to navigate caring for her bipolar brother, revisiting the strained relationships of her childhood best friends, and understanding and accepting the true meaning of what it means to be a family. As the holidays amp up emotions, patience will be tested and secrets will be unraveled in this intimate, pressure cooker of a play.

Written by Eric Ratee, Washington begins performances on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the The Tank Theatre (312 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018), with direction by Justin Gonçalves, in his stage directorial debut. Washington stars Violette Trotter as 'Sadie,' Evan Dominguez as 'Marcel,' Carlos Dengler (FKA Carlos D of Interpol) as 'Arthur,' Sheila Ball as 'Cheryl,' Sam Besca as 'Blair,' and Chloe Mutebi as 'Nora,' and is produced by The Tank and Berkshire Entertainment.

The Tank offers three tiers of ticketing to make theater accessible to all. Washington is offering tickets starting at $20 for its run. Tickets are subject to availability. Tickets are available at Click Here.