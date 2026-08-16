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Cast Revealed for The House Theatre Co.’s PASSIONEL World Premiere at The Tank This Month

Carena Cuison, Sofia Goorno, Citrus Kim-Yoon, and Nina-Grace Quintanilla will star in The House Theatre Co.’s world premiere production of PASSIONEL on August 21 & 23rd.

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Cast Revealed for The House Theatre Co.’s PASSIONEL World Premiere at The Tank This Month

The production of PASSIONEL, a new play written by Sophie Simons (People Like Us) and directed by Cristina Neely (The Dirty Ladiez of P&P) and Miranda Paiz (The Frat Boy Play), will be presented as part of The Tank's Limefest this month. Performances run Friday August 21 (7pm) and Sunday August 23 (7pm) at The Tank 56-seat theatre (312 West 36th St., NY 10018).

The production will feature a four-person ensemble cast starring Carena Cuison, Sofia Goorno, Citrus Kim-Park, and Nina-Grace Quintanilla and design by Mari Jay Schuyler (Scenic), Niasia Pierre (Costumes), Ari Kim (Lighting), and Stephanie Carlin (Sound). Ruth Kendall serves as the production's Line Producer, with Olivia Haney as the Publicity & Outreach Coordinator and Taylor Petros as production Photographer & Videographer. Following a Greenhouse reading through The House's monthly reading series (January 2026), PASSIONEL receives its fully staged premiere at The Tank as part of Limefest.

The House Theatre Co. (@thehousetheatreco) is a new theatre group dedicated to developing new work, supporting emerging artists, and centering underrepresented voices in theatre. Miranda Paiz and Sophie Simons are the Co-Founders, with Paiz as the Artistic Director and Simons as the Managing Director. Other board members include Isabel Tongson, Shea Rodriguez, and Stella Turowsky-Ganci.

PASSIONEL tells the story of a witch, an astronaut, a girl, and a woman. Four sixth graders are spending as much time together as they can. Well, technically, they're seventh graders now-it is summer, after all. But anyway, they're totally hanging out basically almost all the time. I mean, like, they're best friends. But when one of them goes missing, they start to turn on each other. Where the freak did she go? And whose fault is it? PASSIONEL tells the story of four young girls whose history will push them to do anything. And I do mean anything.

$20 tickets to PASSIONEL are available through The Tank at https://thetanknyc.org/calendar-1/passionel.

Carena Cuison (Alice) is a rising senior at NYU/Tisch School of the Arts Department of Drama's New Studio on Broadway. She has most recently completed a semester at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Recent credits include Claire in Hard Knock Dyke: The Only Lesbian in Grade 7 and Isabella/Mariana in Measure for Measure.

Sofia Goorno (Clara) is a NYC-based actor, writer, & artist. Originally from Acton, MA, Sofia recently graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Drama and minor in Creative Writing. Sofia has trained at The Classical Studio, the Meisner Studio, and in Berlin, Germany, in collaboration with the Ernst Busch Academy of Dramatic Arts. When she’s not performing, you can probably find Sofia accompanying herself on the piano, writing poetry, or perfecting her horror-movie scream.

Citrus Kim-Yoon (Mary Jo) (they/them) is an actor, poet, and facilitator based between New York and Seoul. They've worked with the Abrons Art Center x School of Making Thinking, Pink Fang, and Belladonna* Collaborative. They've received support from the Bread Loaf Writer's Conference and School of the Alternative, and recently completed the Hagen Summer Intensive at HB Studio.

Nina-Grace Quintanilla is a Peruvian American & Tejana actor, theatre maker, and teaching artist based in NYC. She’s thrilled to join The House to debut their latest work! A champion of new work with a language-first approach, her diverse experiences include writing/performing Spoken Word, performing new work dramaturgy, directing, and producing. University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) Kenan Excellence Scholar alumna (BFA Drama, Minor in Arts Entrepreneurship). Select Theatre: The Rover (Florinda), Constellations (Marianne). Teaching: Apocalyptic Artists Ensemble, ArtistCorps. Producing: Jumping Off Point (The Tank).

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