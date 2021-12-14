Victoria Fragnito to Premiere SCAR TISSUE at the Players Theatre in January

Emerging playwright, Victoria Fragnito makes her NYC full production debut with Scar Tissue, a bold new play debuting on the Steve and Marie Sgouros stage at The Players Theatre January 13, 2022. The play will run through January 30, 2022.

Scar Tissue sheds light on the most uncomfortable issues of the human condition and delivers a powerful message on finding strength in vulnerability. Fragnito boasts that, while the play focuses on women overcoming their haunted pasts, Scar Tissue offers a unique perspective to which anyone can relate. "With every staged reading or workshop production we have had," Fragnito recalls, "I have had audience members of every walk of life tell me that they see themselves in these characters - and not just one single character, but multiple. This is a story that everyone can relate to in some way, shape, or form."

In what seems to be a perfect fit, Bronx native, Jenn Susi directs. Susi - a member of the Lincoln Center Director's Lab - was drawn to Scar Tissue because of its relevance to her own artistic mission. Susi focuses on works that celebrates the human experience in the most truthful way, not the truth we have become comfortable in knowing. Susi believes, "it's time to allow trauma to live on stage as it truly is- messy, pervasive, confusing, and isolating. In giving voice to this truth, we can heal and begin again." She echoes the relatability of the piece assuring, "audiences will be transformed by the power and courage of these humans through Victoria Fragnito's impactful storytelling."

Scar Tissue achieves a chilling dichotomy by using our unspoken truths to connect with its audience on a human level. Returning to face these truths is an all-star cast including Fragnito herself leading the company as Jess; Nick Ritacco (Homeland, Law & Order) as Luke; Rita McCann (Linked Dance Theatre, Jesus Hopped the A Train, RED) as Sam; Jillian Vitko (Unarmed Man, The Perfect Murder, The Boys Will Be) as Sam's sister Hannah; and Brandon Ford Green (High Fidelity, Good Grief, I'm Dying Up Here) as Jack.

Scar Tissue is produced by Christopher McGinnis. "It's important that this message is heard," says McGinnis, who will make his NYC producing debut with Scar Tissue. "Theatre affords us the opportunity to put human issues under the microscope - not just be entertained by them, but to learn from them. I am constantly amazed at how well this piece accomplishes both."

Tickets are now on sale, starting at $52. For complete details and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.theplayerstheatre.com/.

All audience members must be fully vaccinated in order to enter the theater. Masks must be worn at all times in the building. There are no refunds once a ticket transaction has been completed.