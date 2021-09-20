Variety Life Productions Presents MIDSUMMER: A SHAKESPEARIENCE

Variety Life Productions presents MIDSUMMER: A SHAKESPEARIENC, opening October 13 at Loft 51, 625 W 51st Street, NYC. Learn more at www.midsummershakespearience.com.

The creators of Carmen: To Havana & Back return to New York with MIDSUMMER: A SHAKESPERIENCE.

This genuine theatrical spectacle - inspired by Shakespeare's most cherished romantic comedy, A Midsummer Night's Dream - brings you to "Titania's 'Round Midnight Revue," where, nightly, the whispers of the fairy queen's secret soiree pulse in a rhapsody of mesmerizing live music, wondrous dance, and vaudevillian splendor. This immersive event invites guests to dance the night away and dress in their finest "Enchanted Forest Couture."

Variety Life Productions, the creative force behind some of NYC's most spectacular immersive and theatrical nightlife experiences, has gathered a powerhouse team to send you soaring into a world befitting of the Bard: Artistic Direction by Kaitana Magno (Queen of the Night, The Box); Choreography by Emmy Award-winner Jason Samuels Smith (Bring In Da Noise, Bring In Da Funk," Michael Jackson's You Rock My World), Mishay Petronelli (Beyoncé, Madonna, Kanye West), and Adesola Osakalumi (FELA!, Equus); Music Direction by Matt Parker (Postmodern Jukebox); Scenic Design by Cinder Petrichor (The Illuminati Ball) and Roberto Garcia (House of Yes, Sleep No More); and Costumes by Isabel Freiberger (Carmen: To Havana & Back).

Tickets start at $99 Tickets: www.midsummershakespearience.com. More Info: www.varietylifeproductions.com.