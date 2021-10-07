Valerie David Hosts Talkbacks Following Performances Of THE PINK HULK

In honor of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, three-time cancer survivor and patient advocate Valerie David will moderate a series of informative talkbacks with representatives of cancer organizations and health care professionals following performances of her critically, internationally acclaimed comedic solo show The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within in New York City. Written, performed and produced by Valerie, three performances and 30-minute talkbacks will take place on October 27th (Wed @ 8:00 p.m.), 28th (Thurs @ 8:00 p.m.) and 30th, 2021 (Sat @ 2:00 p.m.) at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre, 338 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011.

Talkback panelists will include Erin Fairman, breast cancer survivor and founder of Global Soul 3TG in order to create comfort care kits for cancer patients, with sustainable fair trade products. https://globalsoul3tg.com/; Melissa Telzer Milne-Pott, two-time cancer survivor, founder, and CEO of InKind Space making lives easier for women affected with cancer. https://inkindspace.com/; Jenny Saldaña, breast cancer survivor, comedian, actor and writer. https://www.jennysaldana.com/; and more TBA!

"My show is not just about fighting cancer; it has a universal message of hope and empowerment," Valerie said. "Audiences are moved by The Pink Hulk performances, and these talkbacks have been successful in providing that added support as well as the latest information on self-care to patient advocacy to coping mechanisms to medical advancements and more."

Valerie goes beyond just performing her award-winning solo show The Pink Hulk and is truly making a difference: She raises awareness, educates and inspires communities through her outreach, engagement and patient advocacy initiatives. She raises money through her performances for domestic and international cancer organizations. Valerie has also created "The Pink Hulk Forums," moderating these panels of health care experts to discuss the latest breakthroughs in research and medicine, the obstacles of our health care system, and provides resources for cancer patients and survivors seeking both financial and emotional support. She has contributed to panel discussions with Theater Resources Unlimited, Broadway Bound Theatre Festival, Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival, and other organizations. Valerie nurtures and mentors solo show performers and encourages them to create their own stories, as well as providing advice and guidance on touring. She conducts improv and writing workshops for groups both internationally and domestically, including monthly for cancer patients and survivors through The Red Door Community (formerly Gilda's Club of NYC). Valerie is also a member of Broadway Hearts, where she is part of the Broadway community performing weekly virtual singalongs at children's hospitals nationwide to bring smiles and joy to children in need. The Pink Hulk was performed at Rhode Island College's nursing department as an educational tool for doctors, nurses, and hospitals to help them understand the patient perspective when patients go through their cancer treatment, as well as post-treatment. Valerie was also the keynote speaker at the Warrior Wellness Virtual Conference for Portland, OR's Breast Friends cancer organization and conducted Healing Workshops at the Stowe Weekend of Hope in Vermont.

The Pink Hulk has been accepted into more than 40 theater festivals since its 2016 debut, performing domestically in 23 cities and worldwide including in England, Sweden and Finland, garnering rave reviews and winning several awards. Most recently, she won the prestigious "Act Alone Solo Show Award" at the 2021 Reykjavik Fringe Festival in Iceland.