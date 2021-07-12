Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Watch Episode 3 of 4Wall Entertainment's LIGHT HUMOR

Wondering what the lighting equipment been up to during the shutdown?  Drop in on their zoom call to find out.  They found ways to keep in touch, just like us.

Jul. 12, 2021  

4Wall Entertainment has released Episode 3 of their new animated series Light Humor, now available for streaming.

Watch below!

From an overly-confident talking lighting console to how a theater's Ghost Light has been dealing with the pandemic to the often bizarre and chaotic days spent at work, Light Humor is an animated series produced by 4Wall Entertainment that takes a humorous look inside the world of lighting design and aims to bring some brightness into your day.

Episode 3: "The Zoom Happy Hour"
Produced by Jeff Croiter, Cory Pattak, and Drew Quinones, "The Zoom Happy Hour" cast includes Alan C. Edwards, Anne L. Nathan, Jen Schriever, and Neil Austin. It was written by Cory Pattak and animated by Skylar Smith.

Executive Producers: Jeff Croiter, Cory Pattak, and Drew Quinones
Consulting Producer: Al Ridella

Written by Cory Pattak
Animation by Skylar Smith

Episode 3 Full Cast:
Lustr: Jen Schriever
Fresnel: Neil Austin
Genie: Anne L. Nathan
Dimmer Rack: Chad Tiller
PARcan: Alan C. Edwards
Moving Light: Ashley Ferrer


