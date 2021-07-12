VIDEO: Watch Episode 3 of 4Wall Entertainment's LIGHT HUMOR

4Wall Entertainment has released Episode 3 of their new animated series Light Humor, now available for streaming.

Watch below!

From an overly-confident talking lighting console to how a theater's Ghost Light has been dealing with the pandemic to the often bizarre and chaotic days spent at work, Light Humor is an animated series produced by 4Wall Entertainment that takes a humorous look inside the world of lighting design and aims to bring some brightness into your day.

Episode 3: "The Zoom Happy Hour"Wondering what the lighting equipment been up to during the shutdown? Drop in on their zoom call to find out. They found ways to keep in touch, just like us.