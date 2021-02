VIDEO: The Congress for Jewish Culture's ASCH WEDNESDAY Celebration Now Available for Viewing

ASCH WEDNESDAY features theater, music, films, song, sketches, GOD OF VENGEANCE updates, Asch family stories and photographs, notable figures including Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel , and a Sholem Asch quiz. They heard from guests in Israel, Poland, Argentina, Canada, and the US, and featured an exclusive performance from the Cameri Theater's extraordinary adaptation of GOD OF VENGEANCE. Viewers of the broadcast will find out how Asch was humiliated at his grandson's bar mitzvah, and they will see a re-enactment of the wicked parody of Asch's most famous love scene penned by one of his rivals (clue: they're no longer lesbians). And, in case anybody's wondering, you don't have to be Jewish (or know Yiddish or like Sholem Asch ) to love ASCH WEDNESDAY.