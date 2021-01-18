VIDEO: Nadia Vynnytsky Hosts Positive Affirmation Show for Toddlers - PIPER'S PLAYROOM

Nadia Vynnytsky is presenting a new positive affirmation show for Toddlers- 'Piper's Playroom'! During this pandemic, it became increasingly important to recognize mental health, and this includes the mental health of our children. They too are mentally and emotionally feeling the effects and stressful climate of both our country and our world. Vynnytsky's goal was to make sure kids come out of this feeling confident and hopeful. This is why it is so crucial for them to have positive content to turn to, both during this pandemic and after.

"Piper's Playroom" is an educational puppet show, where the children "travel" to a new destination each episode. Somewhere along the way, Piper struggles with a hard emotion and learns a new positive affirmation to help him through it. Throughout the show she includes bright colors, music, creativity, humor, and education, guided by Vynnytsky's experience with children for 8+ years, as well as her Musical Threatre training. Bryan Galarza helps create the song lyrics, script, and editing.

Check out episodes 1-3 below!

Nadia Vynnytsky performed with the National and International Tours of "Legally Blonde", "SHREK", "Catch Me If You Can", and "Bring It On" (Campbell), as well as at Pioneer Theatre Company taking on the role of Katherine Plumber in their production of Newsies.