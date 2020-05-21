VIDEO: Maddie Rodrigue and Trent Soyster Share Tribute to Broadway

In light of recent events, and specifically announcements of Broadway's re-opening postponement, performers Maddie Rodrigue and Trent Soyster created a mini-production in quarantine as a tribute to the beloved Broadway community. Maddie Rodrigue completed her first season as a Radio City Rockette in the 2019-2020 Christmas Spectacular, and Trent Soyster was a featured performer in the Broadway National Tour production of Escape to Margaritaville prior to cancelations due to COVID-19.

Check out their video below!

Both performers met as students in the School of Performing Arts at Pace University. All elements of production in this video were done by the pair, they designed everything from the sets, props, and costumes with items they gathered at home. They also relied on their collegiate and educational collaboration experience to direct, choreograph, and film.

