VIDEO: KRISTIN'S KORNER Presents A Chat with Tim Howard

Tim has had a diverse career as a Director/Actor/Singer and Music Director and he heads the BFA musical theatre program and is a professor at Western Ct State University.

Oct. 21, 2021  
In Kristin's Korner, join Kristin Huffman- Artistic Director of New Paradigm Theatre and Broadway Veteran (Broadway: "Company" as Sarah- flute, sax and piccolo) as she interviews directors, teachers, real estate agents, casting directors, producers, tax consultants, lawyers, actors, and more professionals who will discuss changes and challenges in the entertainment business.

"I wanted to address all the things I wish I had known about transitioning into the real world before I stepped out of my own little "korner" says Huffman, "and since I am also a teacher, I thought an educational and fun interview series would help other folks who might be thinking about this career."

Today Kristin starts a focus on educators and talks to Broadway performer and professor, Tim Howard. He's has had a diverse career as a Director/Actor/Singer and Music Director and he heads the BFA musical theatre program and is a professor at Western Ct State University.

https://www.timhowardonline.com/

Watch below!


