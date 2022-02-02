VHRP LIVE! Is Live Again On Stage With THE ONLY GIRL, A Suffragette Era Battle Of The Sexes

Celebrate VHRP LIVE's return to live performance on Tuesday, February 22nd and Wednesday, February 23rd, and enjoy The Only Girl at our new home at The Theater at St. Jeans.

This fully equipped theater features a raked auditorium with 204 plush seats, opera acoustics, unobstructed sight lines, an orchestra pit, a lobby with seating, restrooms, and an elevator for accessibility. All performances will be supported by The New Victor Herbert Orchestra in the pit.

When librettist Alan Kimbrough hears a haunting melody drifting from his neighbor's apartment, he becomes obsessed. On the hunt for a collaborator, "Kim" insists on meeting the man who wrote the composition. Delight in Ruth and Kim's repartee as they raise eyebrows and match wits in a battle of the sexes that was ahead of its time. Will they make beautiful music together?

The Only Girl arrived on Broadway on November 2, 1914, as Suffragettes were marching in Manhattan, and World War I was well underway in Europe. It was a musical comedy about the present. Ruth's beautiful song is the popular melody "When You're Away," a beautiful ballad by Herbert that has managed to remain in front of audiences well into the 21st century.

The Only Girl features Joanie Brittingham, Andrew Buck, Jack Cotterell, Alexa Devlin, Hannah Holmes, Emily Hughes, Sara Law, Barbee Monk, Mariah Muehler, Jonathan Fox Powers, Christopher Robin Sapp and David Seatter.

The Victor Herbert Renaissance Project LIVE! is the world's only company exclusively dedicated to reviving the work of Victor Herbert, an Irish American composer, conductor, musician, and orchestration legend. Herbert indelibly influenced the foundations of the American musical theater by writing for, and placing the full orchestra into the Broadway Theater Pit in 1894. Founded in 2014 by the company's Artistic Director Alyce Mott, a leading Herbert historian and librettist, and Music Director Michael Thomas, VHRP LIVE! is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation and is supported by generous funding from The Victor Herbert Foundation.

For more information visit: www.vhrplive.org