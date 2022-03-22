VEXATIONS IN TIME to be Remounted at the Cell Theatre

Erik Satie's one-page piano composition titled Vexations, meant to be played for 840 consecutive repetitions, serves as the background for "Vexations in Time," an immersive, interdisciplinary, and semi-improvisatory performance art piece which invites audiences and performers alike to meditate on the extremes of order and chaos, of isolation and collaboration, and on the flexibility of time, specifically in response to the past two years of global uncertainty.

Originally premiered in October 2021 at Time Square's open-air performance space, Anita's Way and co-created by local classical musicians Sydney Anderson, Slavina Zhelezova, and Heather Jones, the durational piece will be remounted at Nancy Mandocherian's the cell theatre overnight from 8pm April 1st - 12pm April 2nd.

This production features visual artist Peter Ver Brugge, performance artist Dicky Dutton of Aural Compass Projects, and singer/songwriter Julian Wild, among others and will include interactive elements and themed cocktails curated by Christy Casey of Ruse. the cell theatre is located at 338 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011 in Chelsea on 23rd St. between 9th Ave. & 8th Ave. The theater is accessible via the C and E trains at 23rd St. and 8th Ave. as well as the 1 train at 23rd St. and 7th Ave. Tickets range from $10-$34 with limited availability. Admission is free for artists willing to share their work as part of the installation.

All inquiries can be made at vexationsintime@gmail.com / 716-957-0539.

More information can be found at vexationsintime.com