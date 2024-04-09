UP Theater Company to Present Free Spanish-Language Performances of Ivan Faute's LOST SOCK LAUNDRY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company will present three free Spanish-language translated performances of Ivan Faute's "Lost Sock Laundry" on April 17 & 20 at 8:00 p.m., and April 27 at 3:00 p.m. at Fort Washington Collegiate Church in Washington Heights. Services for these performances are provided by Inclusive Communication Services - a Harlem based, women-owned company committed to improving inclusion and equal-access by being an affordable, reliable, and quality resource for premium spoken and sign language interpreting.

Free tickets to the Spanish-language translated performances will be available at the door for all users of the translation service headphones.

In "Lost Sock Laundry," the lives of a second-generation Greek-American, a first-generation Mexican-American, and a new immigrant from Lebanon become entwined as they confront their understanding of identity, culture, and especially nationality in an episodic exploration about how we forge friendships, identity, and a national culture. For more information, please visit UP Theater Company.

The "Lost Sock Laundry" company includes Michelle Feza Kuchuk*, Haneen Arafat Murphy*, Maria Peyramaure*, Jesse Castellanos*, Yasmin Ranz-Lind, and Fernando Mateo Jr.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association / AEA approved showcase