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UN/REALITY One-Act Festival to Play Caveat and The RAT

Six contemporary works by Martha Hipley, Mike Sause, Casey Speer, Katherine Hutson, Reilly Leconte, and Molly Stern will run over two weekends.

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UN/REALITY One-Act Festival to Play Caveat and The RAT

WordOut Theater will present un/reality: Six Incisive Contemporary One-act Plays: festival of six new one-acts from rising playwrights performed over two weekends at Caveat in Manhattan and The RAT in Brooklyn.

Each work considers opposing views on an often startling shared reality. Sharp satire, techno-philosophy, surrealism, and grounded human drama are all represented in the full program. Plays were chosen via a submission process and developed through a series of collaborative workshops over the past year.

Night Market by Martha Hipley

Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan
Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn

It Is What It Is by Mike Sause

Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan
Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn

Melt With You by Casey Speer

Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan
Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn

Aimee Is Here to Stay by Katherine Hutson

Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan
Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn

Phil of the Future Is an Ethical Nightmare by Reilly Leconte

Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan
Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn

Daphne by Molly Stern

Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan
Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn

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