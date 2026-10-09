UN/REALITY One-Act Festival to Play Caveat and The RAT
Six contemporary works by Martha Hipley, Mike Sause, Casey Speer, Katherine Hutson, Reilly Leconte, and Molly Stern will run over two weekends.
WordOut Theater will present un/reality: Six Incisive Contemporary One-act Plays: festival of six new one-acts from rising playwrights performed over two weekends at Caveat in Manhattan and The RAT in Brooklyn.
Each work considers opposing views on an often startling shared reality. Sharp satire, techno-philosophy, surrealism, and grounded human drama are all represented in the full program. Plays were chosen via a submission process and developed through a series of collaborative workshops over the past year.
Night Market by Martha Hipley
Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan
Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn
It Is What It Is by Mike Sause
Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan
Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn
Melt With You by Casey Speer
Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan
Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn
Aimee Is Here to Stay by Katherine Hutson
Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan
Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn
Phil of the Future Is an Ethical Nightmare by Reilly Leconte
Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan
Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn
Daphne by Molly Stern
Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan
Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn
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