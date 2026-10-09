UN/REALITY One-Act Festival to Play Caveat and The RAT

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WordOut Theater will present un/reality: Six Incisive Contemporary One-act Plays: festival of six new one-acts from rising playwrights performed over two weekends at Caveat in Manhattan and The RAT in Brooklyn.

Each work considers opposing views on an often startling shared reality. Sharp satire, techno-philosophy, surrealism, and grounded human drama are all represented in the full program. Plays were chosen via a submission process and developed through a series of collaborative workshops over the past year.

Night Market by Martha Hipley

Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan

Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn

It Is What It Is by Mike Sause

Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan

Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn

Melt With You by Casey Speer

Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan

Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn

Aimee Is Here to Stay by Katherine Hutson

Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan

Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn

Phil of the Future Is an Ethical Nightmare by Reilly Leconte

Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan

Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn

Daphne by Molly Stern

Sunday, October 18, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. – Caveat, Manhattan

Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. – The RAT, Brooklyn

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 07 Hrs 40 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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