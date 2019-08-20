UK-Based Theatre Company Brings Immersive, Site-specific Theatrical Event OH HEROINE HOW I LOVE YOU! To NYC

The Misfits Theatre Company has announced the presentation of the New York premiere of The Heroine Chronicles' (London, UK) site-specific production of Oh Heroine How I Love You!, written and directed by Callie Nestleroth, performed and composed by Sara Page.

Originally developed in partnership with Camden Libraries with the additional support of Unity Theatre Trust and the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, performances of Oh Heroine How I Love You! will begin on Saturday, September 7 at 8pm (for a limited engagement through September 15, 2019) in multiple locations at Jefferson Market Library (425 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10011 at W 10th Street).

Experience historic Jefferson Market Library transform with The Heroine Chronicles' production created specifically for library spaces, Oh Heroine How I Love You! Join the world of Cathy Earnshaw (Sara Page), the heroine from Emily Brontë's classic tale Wuthering Heights, and be taken by her on a journey that goes beyond the confines of her book. Whether from the many film adaptations, or Kate Bush's singular song, Cathy and Heathcliff are infamous characters. But do we ever consider the effect they have on their author, or those who learn their story?

A ghostly character, Cathy's grasp on reality is fraught. Be taken along for the ride as she wanders lost on the Yorkshire Moors, and catapults between her worlds created in adaptation. As you experience Wuthering Heights come to life around you, will assisting Cathy actually end up helping her author, Emily Brontë?

Oh Heroine How I Love You! is a site-specific, immersive, experiential piece of literary performance art. Audiences will be asked to interact with the performer and the space. Those in attendance should prepare to walk up and down stairs, following the performer around the Jefferson Market Library (after hours!) and stand during sections of the piece.

The creative team for Oh Heroine How I Love You!: Callie Nestleroth (director/writer/scenographer), Amy Collins (sound designer), and Sara Page (composer). Produced by The Heroine Chronicles, in association with The Misfits Theatre Company and Frank Collerius.

Oh Heroine How I Love You! will be presented at: 8PM on Saturdays (September 7 and 14) and Friday, September 13), 6PM on Sundays (September 8 and 15). There is an additional LATE NIGHT performance on Thursday, September 12 at 10PM. Tickets, NOW ON SALE, are priced FREE and may be reserved through New York Public Library's Event Calendar (https://www.nypl.org/events/calendar?location=39) and at https://forms.gle/ShABvMeFj6bvk6Qx6.

For more information, visit https://www.heroinechronicles.com/project.





