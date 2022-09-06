Two New Plays Kick Off Climate Week NYC

The creative teams behind two new climate plays announce their "Climate Theater Double Feature," a day of new work and conversation about theatre and the climate crisis, which will play in New York on September 17th.

The event will take place at 312 W. 36th Street, split between The Tank Theater (1st Floor) and The Chain Theater (3rd Floor). The day begins at 12pm at The Tank, with Elson Bankoff's, If The Bells Would Ring. At 2pm, Emily Bice's before the flood will run at The Chain Theater. Immediately following "before the flood" will be a talkback on how art can inspire individual and systemic climate action.

Moderated by Bice and Bankoff, the talkback features climate activists and influencers Jerome Foster II (White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council), Dillon Yruegas (Assistant Director, Broadway Green Alliance), and Kristy Drutman (Co-founder, Green Jobs Board and creator of Brown Girl Green). The "Climate Theater Double Feature'' is co-sponsored by YEA! Impact, Fridays for Future USA, and Ecosystemic Magazine. Additional partners include NY2CL, the Hollywood Climate Summit, and Broadway Green Alliance. Details and ticketing can be found at hcs.earth/climatetheater.

before the flood

A family dramedy inspired by ~actual~ Biblical events, Emily Bice's new play is a contemporary reimagining of the night Noah told his family that a flood was coming, and that they were the only ones being saved. But what about the ones left behind? Brimming with humor and poignancy, before the flood asks what we owe to each other - and to our planet - in times of crisis. before the flood runs at the Chain Theatre, 312 W. 36th Street (3rd floor) from September 8th-18th. Tickets are available at www.beforethefloodplay.com.

Directed by Nina Goodheart, before the flood features Jeb Brown*, Riley McFarland*, Mia Fowler, Kendra Holloway*, Erinn Holmes*, Annamarie Kasper, Spencer Lutvak, Kate Margalite*, Gilberto Saenz, Evie Schuckman, and Subin Kara Ahn. The show is produced by Nina Goodheart and co-produced by Kyra Calaway Swanson, in association with Topcat LLC. before the flood will be presented as an Equity Approved Showcase. *Denotes member of Actor's Equity.

If the Bells Would Ring

Written and directed by Elson Bankoff, If the Bells Would Ring is a two-act political drama highlighting the passion, resilience, greed, devastation, and causes underlying the climate crisis. The play addresses influence, passivity, collective passion and political corruption. It follows the relentless modern-day climate movement and traces power from a handshake to a hurricane. If The Bells Would Ring is entirely youth-written, youth-organized, and youth-produced. The youth climate groups sponsoring the play - including Ecosystemic Magazine, Fridays for Future USA, Fridays for Future NYC, and the New York Youth Climate Leaders - see words and art as a necessary tool to combat the ecological, economic, and social crisis we are facing. If The Bells Would Ring runs at The Tank on September 16th & 17th. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194907®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ifthebellswouldring.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.