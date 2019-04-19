Two MSM Alumni Reunite For A Brand New EMMELINE

Manhattan School of Music (MSM) Opera Theater's new production of Tobias Picker's Emmeline opens next week for a four-performance run at MSM's newly renovated Neidorff-Karpati Hall. The production, directed by Thaddeus Strassberger and conducted by MSM Director of Orchestral Activities George Manahan, has updated the tragic story of Emmeline from its original 19th-century setting to a contemporary one. Director Strassberger and composer Picker have worked together throughout the rehearsal process to bring contemporary resonance to the mythic tale, even revising J.D. McClatchy's original libretto to fit the updated context. Watch below for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the rehearsal process:

Maestro Manahan has represented a creative throughline for this critically acclaimed contemporary opera, having conducted both the 1996 world premiere production, directed by Francesca Zambello, at Santa Fe Opera, and the 2015 revival at St. Louis Opera. Adding a unique back-story to the current production is the fact that conductor and composer are both MSM alumni. Maestro Manahan, also on the current MSM faculty, earned his Bachelor of Music and Master of Music at the School in 1973 and 1976, respectively; Tobias Picker overlapped with Manahan at the School, graduating from MSM with his Bachelor of Music in 1976, two decades before Emmeline would have its debut in Santa Fe with Manahan behind the podium.

Based on the Greek myth of Oedipus, Emmeline is the stirring and thought-provoking contemporary tale of a woman ostracized in her hometown after a shocking, long-held secret becomes public. The MSM Opera Theater production will run for four performances from April 25 to 27, 7:30 pm, and April 28, 2:30 pm, at MSM's Neidorff-Karpati Hall (130 Claremont Avenue). The production represents the final major performances of MSM's 2018-19 Centennial Season.





