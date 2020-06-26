Tune in to TIME-ZONE FREE, Part of Global Forms Theatre Festival

Did you always want to immerse yourself in new cultures and people from all over the world? Have you always dreamed of becoming a Global citizen? In a world where location and time do not matter?

Time Zone Free is here to turn that dream into reality.

This Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12-2pm EST, Time Zone Free- an Online, 2-hour, performing and musical spectacle, hosted and organized by acclaimed actress, Chrysi Sylaidi in collaboration with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and New York Theatre Salon as part of the Global Forms Theatre Festival, will celebrate 13 extraordinary, nternational artists.

Dorothea Gloria from the Philippines, Mario Del Cubo from Switzerland, Sarah Bitar from Lebanon, Annasole Podesta from Italy, Regina Carregha from Mexico, Vincent Van Der Velde from Belgium, Valentine Smith-Vaniz from France, Myrna Davonne from Belgium, Melina Moghadassian from Germany, Una Petrovic Cvetkovic from Serbia, Mouna Soualem from France, Fritz Leonard from Germany, and Chrysi Sylaidi from Greece.

Each one of them will be presenting an artistic piece that pulls from several influences from their native country. Audience members will be offered a variety of languages, music, poetry, visual arts, and creative expression through each artist's unique performance. To find out more information, visit https://www.rattlestick.org/

