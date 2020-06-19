Tune in to THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF JR BRINKLE Written and Directed by Edward Einhorn

The Resistible Rise of JR Brinkley is a political play in a Brechtian mode, the true story of JR Brinkley, a quack doctor from the 1920's who became rich from his cure for impotence: surgically implanting goat testicles. He then started his own radio station and became a major early advocate for country music, starting the careers of such stars as The Carter Family and Gene Autry. When the newly formed American Medical Association took away his license, he switched gears and went into politics, running a highly successful campaign for governor of Kansas. An examination of American character and one of the first politicians who tried to Make America Great.

The play features early country music classics, with altered lyrics, dating from the time when country was just evolving from hillbilly music. All the performers double as musicians. The play is also lightly interactive, at times inviting the audience into conversation with the performers, via the Q & A functions on Zoom. The show will be introduced by a representative of the Biden campaign.

The original version appeared in the 2018 Fringe Festival, where it was produced by Untitled Theater Company No. 61. This Zoom version is produced by Edward Einhorn in coordination with the Biden campaign.

Written and directed by Edward Einhorn, author of The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein, made a Critics Pick in The New York Times by their co-chief reviewer, Jesse Green. With vaudeville/cabaret stars Trav SD as Brinkley and Jenny Lee Mitchell as his wife Minnie, as well as Craig Anderson, Tom Berger, John Brontson, Joshua Wolf Coleman, and Julia Hoffmann all in a variety of roles.

DETAILS

A play with COUNTRY MUSIC: the TRUE STORY of a QUACK DOCTOR turned POLITICIAN, who claimed to cure impotence with GOAT TESTICLES.

Written and directed by Edward Einhorn

Saturday June 27 at 5pm

Reserve here: https://www.mobilize.us/joebiden/event/280285/

